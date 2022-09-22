BEDGEAR® Enhances World's First Modular Mattress With Additional Airflow and Comfort for Better Rest and Recovery

BEDGEAR® Enhances World's First Modular Mattress With Additional Airflow and Comfort for Better Rest and Recovery

M3 Performance® Mattress Is More Breathable and 'Envelopes the Sleeper'

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today announces significant enhancements to its M3 Performance® Mattress the world's first dual-sided modular mattress, with additional airflow and comfort for better rest and recovery.

Whether sleeping alone or with a partner, the M3’s dual-sided modular design allows the sleeper to choose the firmness on the right or left so they never have to compromise on comfort. (PRNewswire)

"BEDGEAR is all about preventing the sleeper from overheating and to do that you need continuous airflow. BEDGEAR engineered the M3 to be more breathable by providing maximum cross ventilation because every component and layer of the mattress enables airflow," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "In terms of comfort, the new Ver-Tex™ cooling top cover in a white flowing wave pattern not only looks more luxurious but also combined with the new coil-less comfort layer, the M3 envelopes the sleeper."

The M3 improvements include:

Luxurious Ver-Tex top cover: The Ver-Tex cover is available in bright white with a wavy crisscross pattern. Immensely smooth, the Ver-Tex cover has a cool-to-the-touch feel and helps reduce overheating.

Breathable patented Air-X® mesh sides: The quilted Air-X mesh on all sides of the mattress is aesthetically pleasing and immensely breathable to provide maximum airflow. Three air vents on each long side of the chassis help move excess heat away from the sleeper.

Ventilated cushioning: The three-layered foam comfort layer featuring Boost® technology includes airway passages throughout it to ensure continuous airflow and help absorb motion and provide elevating support.

Ventilated Independent Suspension™ units: Perforated coil wrappings of the Independent Suspension units provide increased airflow. The dual-sided Independent Suspension units allow for individual comfort preferences on each side of the bed.

BEDGEAR branded: Along with the M3 woven label, the three-dimensional BEDGEAR name and swirl logo are visible in a sophisticated silver reflective finish.

Maintaining a clean, hygienic sleep environment is a must-have in today's health-conscious times. Both the Ver-Tex top cover and the cover to the comfort layer are zip-off removable and washable. The lightweight Independent Suspension units can be easily removed, allowing consumers to vacuum inside the chassis.

Whether sleeping alone or with a partner, the M3's dual-sided modular design allows the sleeper to choose the firmness on the right or left so they never have to compromise on comfort. The M3 Mattress includes four choices of Independent Suspension units: 0.0 (firm),

1.0 (medium firm), 2.0 (medium plush) and 3.0 (plush). Since they are made from lightweight metal, the units are recyclable, helping to reduce landfill waste and the carbon footprint.

The original dual-sided M3 has a metallic grey Ver-Tex cover in a geometric pattern and less ventilation in the Independent Suspension units and comfort layer, which includes miniature coils.

BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the United States.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready™! Learn more at bedgear.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Leary

cleary@bedgear.com

The new M3 Mattress includes the immensely smooth Ver-Tex™ cover that has a cool-to-the-touch feel and helps reduce overheating as well as breathable Air-X® mesh sides and air vents for maximum airflow. (PRNewswire)

BEDGEAR (PRNewsfoto/BEDGEAR) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BEDGEAR