Binance Announces Global Advisory Board

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce the creation of its new Global Advisory Board (GAB), comprised of distinguished experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance.

The Global Advisory Board, chaired by former US Senator and Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, recently convened in Paris, France. The board's purpose is to advise Binance on some of the most complex regulatory, political, and social issues the entire crypto industry faces as it grows and evolves at a fast pace.

"For the past five years, Binance has been at the forefront of pioneering the exciting new world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3," said Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao. "In that time, we've tackled complex issues no one even knew existed. We've maintained our focus throughout on delivering compliance solutions that protect the interests of crypto users, while keeping a brisk pace of socially-beneficial innovation. The GAB represents the next big step forward in our journey to share the benefits of modern finance and the blockchain with the entire world."

"Of all the technologies with the potential to create positive disruption, the world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3 is among the most exciting and the most promising," Baucus said. "That's why it is a great pleasure to participate in setting up the Binance Global Advisory Board, and bringing the group's unrivaled collective expertise to bear in solving complex problems with a socially positive outcome."

Binance is harnessing the GAB's unrivaled collective experience and expertise to benefit the sustainable development of the industry as a whole, by weighing in on the toughest and most sensitive regulatory and compliance issues facing crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

"We always put our users first, and that's served as a very effective North Star for us over the past five years of unprecedented, exciting growth," Zhao said. "With the GAB, we're supercharging our ability to manage regulatory complexity by tapping into the highest level of expertise available anywhere in the world. This collaboration between Binance and the leading experts of the GAB is a testament to our focus on compliance, transparency and ensuring a collaborative relationship with the world's regulators as they develop sensible regulations worldwide."

The GAB's roster includes:

Max Baucus USA Former U.S. Ambassador to the People's Republic of China; Former U.S. Senator Montana; Former Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance Ibukun Awosika Nigeria First Female Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria; Founder, The Chair Centre group; Chairman, Nigerian Advisory Board, for Impact Investing and Convention on Business Integrity; Member G7 International Task Force for impact investing; Author of several books HyungRin Bang Korea Advisor of the Korea Presidential Committee; PR/Communications Advisor of Yoon Seuk-Yul's 2022 Presidential Campaign; Former CEO, SoftForum Inc.; Former Executive Director, Hyundai; Former Executive Director, Samsung; Bruno Bézard France Managing partner of Cathay Capital; Former Economic Advisor to the French Prime Minister; Former Head of the French Treasury; Former CEO of the French Government Shareholding Agency Leslie Maasdorp South Africa Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the New Development Bank. Former MD and President for Southern Africa at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Former Vice Chairman of Barclays Capital. Former International Adviser to Goldman Sachs. Henrique de Campos Meirelles

Brazil Former Minister of the Economy, Former President of the Central Bank of Brazil, Former Chair of J&F's board of directors, Former Member of the Board of Directors of Azul Brazilian Airlines, Former President, Bank Boston; Former President of Global Banking, Fleetboston Financial; Former Board member, Raytheon Corporation, Bestfoods and Champion International. Former Member of the Council of Lloyd's of London; Former Chairman of Lazard Americas. Adalberto Palma Mexico Honorary Board Member of The Aspen Institute Mexico; Former Senior Advisor at the Chief of Staff Office to the President of Mexico; Director of Business Development at BEworksMX Consulting; Former President of the CNBV; Founding Chairman of The Center for Excellency in Corporate Governance. Independent Director of the Institute for Savings Protection; President of Bankers Trust Mêxico, Colombia and Venezuela; Managing Director of Citibank Mexico. David Plouffe USA Business, Non-Profit and Political strategist; Author, Member of Various Boards of Directors; Former Campaign Manager Senior Advisor to President Obama in the White House Christin Schäfer Germany Founder and Managing Director of acs plus; Former Group Risk Operating Officer, Erste Group Bank; Former Global Head of Quantitative Solutions, Deutsche Bank, Member of the Data Ethics Commission, German Federal Government Lord Vaizey UK Member of the House of Lords; Former Minister and Member of Parliament David Wright Europe Chair, EUROFI; Former Secretary General, IOSCO, Former European Commission; Deputy Director General Financial markets, European Commission

