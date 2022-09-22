BIOLASE DOCUSERIES, "TALK DENTAL TO ME" TO BE PRODUCED BY PROVIDENCE FILM GROUP

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE , Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it has engaged Providence Film Group, a Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) subsidiary to produce a docuseries titled, "Talk Dental to Me."

BIOLASE Logo (PRNewsfoto/BIOLASE, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In this groundbreaking deal, Providence Film Group will produce a first-of-its-kind, branded docuseries. Unscripted television veteran Debbie Levin is set to direct, with Xavier Mitchell to executive produce.

The docuseries will explore the painful, albeit hysterical, history of dentistry as well as the evolution and revolution of modern dental technologies, including lasers.

From tooth worms and seashell implants to barbers performing tooth extractions, we have come a long way from the barbaric procedures and agonizing pain once commonly associated with visits to the dentist. However, even with years of advancements, the one element that has not changed is the fear many of us still feel when we hear the words, "Open wider please!"

There are revolutionary changes taking place in dentistry, and BIOLASE has led the way by developing innovative technology to provide clinically superior, patient-friendly results compared to those achieved with traditional instruments.

"I consider BIOLASE to be the Tesla of the dental industry," said Xavier Mitchell, Executive Producer. "Its technology is second to none and will revolutionize the industry."

Waterlase dental lasers are a worldwide phenomenon. The benefits of Waterlase lasers include, less pain, less bleeding and swelling, as well as anxiety reduction, shorter procedures, and little to no anesthesia required. The dental lasers also reduce the need for traditional tools like injections, drills, and scalpels.

"We're excited to partner with Providence Film Group and Valiant Eagle to help raise awareness of laser dentistry among the general population," said John Beaver, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "We believe our technology is superior to any current methodologies in the industry. As we continue to rapidly gain market share, we look forward to ushering in a new era of dental innovations where laser dentistry becomes the new standard of care."

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 302 patented and 31 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2021, BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements, regarding BIOLASE's expected revenue and revenue growth and beliefs regarding its financial resources. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect BIOLASE's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from BIOLASE's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of BIOLASE's most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, BIOLASE does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

EVC Group LLC

Michael Polyviou / Todd Kehrli

(732) 933-2754

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com / tkehrli@evcgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.