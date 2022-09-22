Dewitt Carolinas, Inc. Begins Construction of 1000 Social, the First of Two Office Towers in The Exchange Raleigh

The 12-story tower fuses modern design and technology with abundant green space to establish The Exchange Raleigh's wellness-oriented masterplan

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewitt Carolinas, Inc., a real estate development firm specializing in large scale mixed-use, multifamily, and commercial properties throughout the Carolinas, today broke ground on 1000 Social, the first of two twelve-story office towers at its 40-acre, billion-dollar project, The Exchange Raleigh. 1000 Social will establish the mixed-use project's overall aesthetic, with modern architecture balanced by expansive outdoor workspaces and sweeping views of the surrounding four-acre park, which anchors the entire project. 1000 Social will deliver 330,000 sq ft of class-A office space, 20,000 sq ft of retail, and 5,000 sq ft of conference and meeting centers. The building is one of two mirror-image towers that together comprise The Exchange Raleigh's Social Towers office complex. When complete, the two towers will be connected by an elevated pedestrian skybridge and park. For renderings of 1000 Social and The Exchange Raleigh visit this dropbox link.

"1000 Social represents our overall vision for The Exchange Raleigh, a high-performing, environmentally responsive community that inspires wellness and optimizes productivity with a seamless flow between outdoor and indoor spaces," said Dewitt Carolinas CEO Todd Saieed.

Set within seven acres of preserved green space and native hardwoods, 1000 Social embraces biophilic design principles and will obtain LEED and WELL certification for sustainable performance and design standards that optimize health and well-being.

Social Towers Offer Unique Headquarters Opportunity

The top two levels in the first tower, at 28,500 square feet each, will be reserved for a headquarters tenant. As the buildout of The Exchange Raleigh progresses, these levels will connect to the second tower, 2000 Social, via the two-story skybridge and park. The staggered build-out plan allows for tenant growth and expansion over time. Serving as a signature and iconic element for The Exchange Raleigh, the skybridge will offer a dramatic focal point that, together with high-impact signage, will be visible from I-440, Raleigh's beltline.

The architect for 1000 Social is Rule Joy Trammell Rubio, LLC, of Atlanta. The landscape architect is Dallas-based Studio Outside. Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor. Leasing will be managed by CBRE of Raleigh.

About Dewitt Carolinas, Inc.

Dewitt Carolinas Inc. is a Raleigh based full-service diversified real estate company with over 25 years of experience across more than 200 projects throughout the Carolinas. Dewitt Carolinas specializes in office, retail, and multifamily development, construction management, property management, and leasing. For more information visit www.dewittcarolinas.com.

About Brasfield & Gorrie

Founded in 1964, Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the nation's largest privately held construction firms, providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services for a wide variety of markets. The company has 13 offices nationwide and more than 3,500 employees, with 2021 revenues of $4.2 billion. Brasfield & Gorrie was ranked 24th among the nation's "Top 400 Contractors" for 2022 by Engineering News-Record. For more information visit www.brasfieldgorrie.com.

About Rule Joy Trammell Rubio, LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, Rule Joy Trammell Rubio, LLC (RJTR) is an architectural and interior design practice recognized for excellence in master planning, architecture, interior design, and execution of a wide range of project types including mixed-use, hospitality, multi-family residential, corporate office, and senior living projects. For more information visit www.rjtrdesign.com.

About Studio Outside

Studio Outside is a landscape architectural practice in Dallas, Texas, that thrives on the challenge of projects which demand a comprehensive intellectual, artistic, and collaborative design process. Passionate about all facets of landscape architecture, the studio has completed projects of many types and locations around the world, ranging widely from high profile public spaces to high-end residential properties. For more information about the Studio Outside team, please visit: https://www.studiooutside.us/.

