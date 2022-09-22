Digital Prime Technologies successfully completes SOC 2 examination, to further add to enterprise-grade foundation

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Prime Technologies, an innovative provider of digital asset technology solutions for financial institutions, announced today it has undergone a System and Organization Controls (SOC) examination. The resulting SOC 2 Type 1 report consists of an independent evaluation of the design and implementation of system security and processing controls.

Digital Prime Technologies has prepared the SOC 2 Type 1 report to provide its clients that require detailed information and assurance about the controls implemented within the platform. The controls outlined in the report have been independently examined by Barr Advisory to meet the trust services criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"We have built Digital Prime Solutions with robust, flexible functionality to transact in digital assets combined with the risk management, security and processing controls our clients' require, "stated James Runnels, Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Prime Technologies. Mr. Runnels continued, "I am excited about this accomplishment by the company, issuing our SOC 2 report provides our clients with the assurance as they expand into the evolving digital asset marketplace."

The SOC 2 report issuance comes after the recent appointment of Ms. Courtney Campbell to lead the firm's lending solutions and capital raise with strategic investors Cowen, Inc and South Street Securities Holdings as the firm readies to launch with clients this year.

About Digital Prime Technologies

Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of prime brokerage solutions. While the digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies' product suite allows traditional Wall Street firms, as well as other clients, to seamlessly enter the digital asset space with a robust and fully customizable prime services suite suited to their business and compliance needs. Clients of Digital Prime Technologies have the ability to fully customize all aspects of their prime offering for digital assets including custody provider(s), risk management, margin requirements, and liquidity partners. To learn more about Digital Prime Technologies, please visit our website at www.digitalprimetechnologies.com

ABOUT BARR Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

