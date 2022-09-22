FATHOM EVENTS AND UNIVERSAL PICTURES KICK OFF OCTOBER'S FRIGHT FEST WITH TWO CLASSIC DOUBLE FEATURES

Universal Pictures Bookends Fathom's Fright Fest – kicking it off with 'The Mummy' and 'The Bride of Frankenstein' on October 1 and closing with 'Creature from the Black Lagoon' and 'Phantom of the Opera' on October 29

The Mummy (1932) features horror icon Boris Karloff in a legendary performance as the Egyptian Imhotep, who is accidentally revived by a team of archaeologists after 3,700 years. It is revealed in a flashback that he was a high priest, embalmed alive for trying to revive his beloved vestal virgin after she had been sacrificed. Alive again, he sets out on an obsessive – and deadly – quest to find his lost love. Featuring ground-breaking makeup by Jack Pierce and artful direction by Karl Freud, this terrifying classic has inspired countless sequels, spoofs and spin-offs, and it continues to fuel the legacy of the monster to this day.

In one of the most popular horror films of all time, The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Boris Karloff reprises his role as the silver screen's most misunderstood monster who now longs for a mate. Continuing where 1931's "Frankenstein" left off, the critically acclaimed sequel introduces Dr. Pretorius (Ernest Thesiger) as a deranged scientist who forces Harry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) to help him create a companion for the monster. Once again directed by James Whale and adapted from Mary Shelley's classic novel, the sequel features outstanding makeup and special effects, instantly making the Bride of Frankenstein (Elsa Lanchester) one of the most recognizable monsters of all time.

Creature from the Black Lagoon and Phantom of the Opera – October 29

Perfectly blending Universal's classic monster heritage with the science-fiction explosion of the 1950s, Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) tells the mythical story of a dangerous half-human, half-fish creature lurking in the depths of the Amazon. After discovering a unique prehistoric claw fossil on an expedition deep in the jungle, scientists investigate its origins, leading them directly to a mysterious creature. Led by ichthyologist David Reed (Richard Carlson), the men try to capture the monster who has become obsessed with David's assistant, Kay (Julia Adams). Originally released in 3D, this thrilling adventure inspired sequels, TV series and more that continue to strengthen the monster's legacy to this day.

One of the most popular stories of all time, Gaston Leroux's Phantom of the Opera (1943) is the legendary horror tale starring Claude Rains as the masked phantom of the Paris Opera House. Following a tragic accident that leaves him disfigured, crazed composer Erique Claudin transforms into a masked phantom who schemes to make beautiful young soprano Christine DuBois (Susanna Foster) the star of the opera and wreak revenge on those who stole his music. A heroic baritone (Nelson Eddy) tries to win the affections of Christine as he tracks down the disfigured "monster" who has begun murdering those who resist his mad demands. Inspired by the original 1925 silent version, this lavish Technicolor production remains one of the most unforgettable adaptations ever to be filmed.

