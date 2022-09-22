GID Announces Acquisition of 62,000+ sq ft Industrial Warehouse in Austin, TX

Austin, TX, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, has announced the acquisition of 4201 Supply Court, a class A industrial warehouse located in Austin, TX.

The 62,496 square-foot building is situated just over a mile west of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and provides quick access to Hwy 71 and Hwy 183.

The property has a 28' clear height with three suites averaging 20k square feet. Additionally, the rear load building includes ten dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, and ample car parking.

GID is excited to grow its portfolio within the Austin airport submarket.

GID is a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $28.5 billion as of June 30, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 48,000 residential units, more than 21 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at https://gid.com/.

