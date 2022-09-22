MasterClass Announces PepsiCo's Former Chair and CEO Indra Nooyi to Teach Strategic Leadership

The trailblazing executive shares her journey and tools to create purpose-driven change at work

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi will teach a class on leading with purpose. MasterClass members will learn how to simplify complex problems, persuade others to buy into their vision and discover how leading with purpose is a critical element of leadership. Nooyi's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

"Indra transformed one of the world's most iconic brands," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In her class, Indra shares the leadership fundamentals and business strategies that have guided her to create innovative changes within the global food industry. She will help members reframe their thinking in everyday situations and embrace their unique perspectives to create change."

In her class, Nooyi will examine several case studies and projects that defined her career to teach members how to combine big-picture thinking with rigorous analysis to address the most complex problems. She will break down her "7 Cs of Leadership," a formula for success that includes attributes like competence, creativity, coaching and citizenship. Nooyi will teach members how to use competition to better their own business by sharing innovative insights that led to the launch of Bubly, the very successful flavored water brand. Nooyi will also walk through her "outside-in" approach to developing a blueprint for a business, and explore how members can use megatrends to guide their own strategy. In a case study on crisis management, Nooyi will provide insight on her work during the COVID-19 pandemic with ReOpen Connecticut, where she was the co-chair of the advisory group, working with the state to strike a careful balance between saving businesses and keeping people safe. Whether members are at the beginning of their career or are senior executives, they will gain the confidence and tools to bring their ideas to life and lead with purpose through Nooyi's guidance.

"The world around us is changing in such profound ways, and, if you are not a lifelong learner it can be hard to keep up," Nooyi said. "In this class, I will share my perspective as a CEO, but the core themes run up and down any business. I will also use PepsiCo's 'Performance With Purpose' as the foundation to explain strategic thinking, set a direction and ensure long-term success for the company. After taking this class, members will emerge as better leaders, thinkers, listeners and analyzers of problems."

Nooyi is the former chair and CEO of PepsiCo, where she oversaw the restructuring and diversification of the Fortune 50 company. Nooyi earned a bachelor's degree from Madras Christian College and a master's degree in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta. After moving to the United States, she received an additional master's degree in public and private management from the Yale School of Management. For the next six years, Nooyi worked as a consultant for the Boston Consulting Group and later held executive roles at Motorola and the engineering firm ABB. She entered the executive suite at PepsiCo in 1994 and became CFO and then president of the company in 2000. She joined the board of directors in 2001, and five years later was named chairman and chief executive officer. Nooyi was the architect of PepsiCo's Performance With Purpose, the company's pledge to make healthier and more nutritious products, limit the company's environmental footprint and empower its associates and people in the communities it serves. Under her leadership, PepsiCo's revenue increased from $35 billion in 2006 to $63.5 billion in 2017. Nooyi stepped down as CEO in October 2018 and as chairman of the board in early 2019. Nooyi is now a member of the board of Amazon, where she chairs the audit committee. She sits on the supervisory board of Philips, where she is also a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee. She is a member of the International Advisory Council of Temasek; an independent director of the International Cricket Council; a member on the Dean's Advisory Council at MIT's School of Engineering; a trustee of the National Gallery of Art; and a board member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She is also a member of the American Academy of Arts & Science and the American Philosophical Society.

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio, Gordon Ramsay's kitchen and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable Class Guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. With MasterClass at Work , companies can keep their employees engaged and boost morale and motivation with immersive, short-form lessons from the world's best.

