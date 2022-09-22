Revolution Cannabis Names Craig Johnson as Chief Executive

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poised for expansion after doubling canopy and manufacturing space in Illinois, multi-state cannabis operator Revolution today announced that it has a new Chief Executive Officer, Craig Johnson. Craig will be based in the Chicago headquarters.

Revolution has long been a favored brand in Illinois for its award-winning products, extensive genetics program and best in class cultivation. Revolution won six Cannabis Cup Illinois awards this week, bringing their total to 20, more than any other cultivator, large or small. Building on this momentum, Revolution has made investments to expand its operations in Illinois, as well as Arkansas, Missouri, Maryland, and Florida. This multi-state footprint coupled with the leadership of a seasoned business executive positions the company for further growth in 2023.

"Revolution is at an inflection point, poised for rapid growth with several strategic initiatives underway," said Board Chair Tony Hunter. "In our search for a CEO, we sought out a transformational, accomplished leader with experience leading a business to scale and deep operational aptitude. We are excited to announce we have found that leader in Craig Johnson. Craig has an impressive track record leading organizations in retail and direct-to-consumer industries, and his experience and knowledge of consumer-facing businesses will provide the leadership needed to execute on our profit-driven growth plans."

Most recently, Craig was the Chief Executive Officer at BigName Commerce running three successful ecommerce businesses specializing in customized paper products for businesses. Previously, Craig was the Chief Executive Officer of Harry & David, a leading retail and direct-to-consumer gift business. He successfully led Harry & David from bankruptcy to profitability.

Craig also served in CEO and other senior executive roles with Musician's Friend and its parent company, Guitar Center. During his tenure, the company's direct revenues grew from $60M to over $600M. His knowledge and focus on consumer marketing and sales, coupled with a focus on operational excellence will pay dividends at Revolution.

"Revolution is well positioned to capitalize on the doubling of capacity in Illinois, and the opportunities in Arkansas and Missouri to drive profitable growth," said Mr. Johnson. "I'm excited to bring my experience in retail and direct to consumer to this nascent industry. Paired with Revolution's existing team, assets and brand loyalty, we will create tremendous top-line revenue opportunities."

About Revolution Global

Based in Illinois, Revolution is a 20-time Cannabis Cup award winning, multi-state cannabis operator that is on a mission to advance wellness, improve lives, and open minds. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by extensive genetic research, to produce superior cannabis. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Arkansas, Florida, Maryland, and Missouri. For more, visit www.revcanna.com

