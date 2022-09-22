REZI Launches in Austin with Rastegar Partnership

Pioneering Rental Platform Takes Over Leasing of 200+ Units Across 9 Rastegar Developments in Austin, Texas

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REZI , the pioneer of Occupancy-as-a-Service, has launched in Austin with a partnership with the city's leading developer, Rastegar Property Company . Rastegar is a technology-enabled private real estate investment firm focused on value-add and development in all asset classes throughout Austin and the Southwest US. The partnership between REZI and Rastegar was announced today by Sean Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO of REZI.

(PRNewsfoto/REZI) (PRNewswire)

This deal contracts over 200 apartments across 9 buildings with floor plans ranging from studios to 3-bedrooms in West Lake Hills, Mueller, Hyde Park, Highland Heights, Clarksville, South Austin. All units will be onboarded to REZI's innovative AI-powered leasing platform, where REZI will take ownership over all marketing and leasing — providing Rastegar with a turnkey guaranteed leasing solution delivering higher asset NOIs across their portfolio.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the "King of Austin Real Estate" not only because Austin is a key market for us, but Rastegar and REZI share the mission of using technology and innovation to make finding and acquiring housing fair, transparent, and accessible for everyone," said Mitchell.

"We were immediately impressed with REZI and what they have provided the previous markets in which they've launched," said Ari Rastegar, Founder & CEO of Rastegar Property Company, "In just a few years, they have become a highly reputable brand with nationwide outreach and a service that aligns perfectly with our needs and philosophy."

The announcement of this partnership coincides with REZI's launch of their Texas Headquarters at 1920 Mckinney Ave in Uptown, Dallas.

About REZI

Founded in 2016, REZI leverages state-of-the-art leasing and financial technology to improve and optimize renters' leasing experience and improve property owners' leasing performance. REZI is a privately held company based in New York City.

About Rastegar Property Company

Rastegar Property Company is a technology-enabled private real estate investment firm focused on value-add and development in all asset classes throughout Austin and the southwest United States. Rastegar and its affiliates have co-invested in or directly own and operate over 13.8 million square feet of real estate across projects in 13 states and 35 cities. The firm specializes in acquiring complex or undervalued assets with opportunities to create value through repositioning, redevelopment, and/or improved operational efficiencies.

Media Contact:

Loren Pomerantz

917-902-0219

loren@combined-forces.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REZI