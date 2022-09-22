A VACUUM: ONE OF THE MOST FORGOTTEN ITEMS WHEN GOING BACK TO COLLEGE

Add a Dirt Devil® to the last-minute shopping list for under $100

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A vacuum is one of the most forgotten items when going back to college, but Dirt Devil has students and parents covered this fall with a variety of cleaning products and options to fit any need and space.

Dirt Devil products provide simple solutions at affordable price points with a variety of versatile, effective tools that provide consumers a quick, powerful clean. (PRNewswire)

Fall semester is here and most students have moved into their dorms or off campus living; so, making sure THE packing list is checked off is essential for starting the semester off right.

"The last thing any sleep deprived student wants to worry about is cleaning," says Brian Doyle, General Manager for Dirt Devil at TTI Floor Care and Cleaning North America. "The Dirt Devil brand is designed to provide an easy-to-clean experience at an affordable price point," says Doyle. "Last minute college shopping after you moved in should not be stressful or expensive."

With Dirt Devil comes a variety of products that are priced right and perfect for smaller spaces with minimal storage. The product lineup includes easy-to-use cordless hand vacuums, compact and easy-to-store stick vacuums, and powerful upright cleaners! All priced under $100.

Several Back to Campus Dirt Devil favorites can be found at Dirtdevil.com. Below are a few recommendations to start off the new school year right!

Affordable Dirt Devil Options for your last-minute shopping list:

Cordless & Compact Hand Vacuums

Compact cordless hand vacuums are perfect for apartments, dorms, and cars. They can even fit in your backpack! Score!

Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuums

Lightweight stick vacuums are perfect for those quick messes. Plus, compact enough to store in those smaller spaces! Just grab-in-go.

Powerful Upright Vacuums

These are great for those with pets or larger spaces with extra mess. The extra-large easy to empty dirt cups hold more, so that means more time hitting the books and less time emptying your vacuum.

Versa Cordless 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum

Stick vacuum with powerful performance on carpet and hardwoods. Use it for ALL messes – it comes with a detachable hand vacuum for above the floor cleaning too!

About Dirt Devil®

For more than 100 years, Dirt Devil® has been one of the most iconic brands in the cleaning space. Dirt Devil products provide simple solutions at affordable price points. Dirt Devil offers a variety of versatile, effective tools that provide consumers a quick, powerful clean. The comprehensive line of products include easy-to-use cordless hand vacuums, compact and easy-to-store stick vacuums, and powerful upright cleaners. Dirt Devil® is a brand of TTI Floor Care and Cleaning North America, whose portfolio of leading brands also includes Oreck®, Hoover® and Hoover® Commercial. More at DirtDevil.com.

