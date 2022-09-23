CODX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Co-Dx Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022

Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX).

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period of May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET).

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 17, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for the Company's Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test lacked a reasonable basis.

