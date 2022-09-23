Crave Comes to Spartanburg South Carolina

SPARTANBURG S.C., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog franchises across the country. Crave offers a true family fun experience from the moment you walk in the door. Crave hosts a great selection of games to play, trivia nights, bingo nights, and even karaoke! At some locations, Crave has ax throwing so that the fun never ends. Each location boasts a rustic modern interior with ample seating as well as the fan favorite self-serve beer wall. Drive-thrus and patios are available at many locations. With 32-48 beer, wine, and cider options on tap, there is something for everyone at the beer wall. Guests can choose from a wide variety of delicious food. With more than 20 topping options, Crave offers a great selection of menu items such as sliders, sandwiches, hot dogs, and plates. Crave invites customers to load up on sides like mac and cheese, corn fritters, fries, and more as well as great dessert options. Some locations even offer breakfast with bottomless mimosas and bottomless bloody marys, Yum! There are also kid friendly meals as well as the amazing deal that kids eat free on Wednesdays! Crave has multiple options for enjoying their delicious food. Through the Crave app, customers can order ahead, pick up curbside, have their food delivered, and earn loyalty points for free perks!

Crave is pleased to announce and welcome one of its newest franchises! Carlos Goodman has signed a franchise agreement for a location in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This will be the second location of many in South Carolina for Crave.

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees for brick-and-mortar locations as well as food trucks. For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com.

