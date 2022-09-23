Postmaster General DeJoy Addresses Nation's Commercial Mailers

DeJoy outlines network transformation, service improvements as part of National Postal Customer Council Week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a keynote video address this week to partnership groups composed of Postal Service leaders and the nation's commercial mailers, USPS Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy said the Postal Service is a different organization now than when he arrived more than two years ago.

"Together, we have now started to change the direction of the Postal Service. We are a better organization in a better financial position than we were just one year ago. And we have achieved this exciting momentum during the pandemic. The ball is now in our court to effect the operating and marketing strategies we need to accomplish this transformation," DeJoy said in his video remarks to over 90 Postal Customer Councils (PCCs) participating in National PCC Week.

"Guided by the strategies of the Delivering for America plan, we are all participating in the execution of initiatives to improve our operational precision, improve our service reliability, reduce our cost of performance, increase our revenue and create productive and enjoyable long-term career paths for all our employees. Through these efforts, we will erase a projected 10-year, $160 billion loss and avoid a government bailout," he added.

DeJoy said, "One of the biggest initiatives under Delivering for America is empowering employees to embrace the changes that are needed to succeed. This includes engaging a disciplined and collaborative management team, developing effective supervision, stabilizing and energizing the USPS workforce, and promoting diversity in leadership."

"On par with our employee strategy is our plan to create an efficient and integrated mail and package network to deliver to 163 million delivery points each day as required by law. We will reconfigure our network of 500 processing and distribution centers, 50,000 daily truckloads, 250 daily air flights, 19,000 delivery units, and over 200,000 carrier routes to create the most affordable and reliable delivery system on the planet," he said. "Our new strategy will logically sequence mail and package flows between selected new and renovated facilities. And we will standardize operations within facilities."

The initiatives being undertaken will "provide precise, efficient, repeatable and measurable operations," said DeJoy. "Implementing this strategy will substantially reduce transportation costs and greatly improve the reach of our route system to the American people and American businesses. This improved logistical performance, combined with our investment in new vehicles, will also significantly reduce our carbon footprint. We will not only become the most affordable and reliable delivery provider in the nation, but also the most environmentally friendly."

The Postmaster General said improvements to both the USPS national network and local operations will take years to accomplish, "but each plant or delivery unit tackled will provide immediate systemwide benefits and opportunities for you to improve or expand your service to your customers."

"To accomplish all this, we need you to be a part of this transformation. We need your continued interest in ideas. We need your operating and marketing prowess and your competitive spirit to help us win together in the marketplace," DeJoy said. "We are a Postal Service taking charge of our own destiny."

PCC Award Winners Recognized

As part of National PCC Week, the U.S. Postal Service recognized PCCs throughout the nation for their outstanding achievements and innovation during the past year. Each year, PCC Leadership Awards are presented by the Postal Service in recognition of exemplary work to strengthen and grow the PCC network.

Top honors were presented to PCC groups that achieved overall excellence in their efforts to serve their communities. The PCCs offered innovative solutions for unique issues during a year that has created greater challenges for businesses of all sizes.

PCC of the Year — Metro Market Greater Boston PCC

PCC of the Year — Large Market Santa Ana District PCC

PCC of the Year — Small Market Greater Madison Area PCC

Julie Gosdin (Greater Oklahoma, Tulsa, Central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas PCCs) received the 2022 District Manager of the Year Award. Gosdin was recognized for her consistent leadership, support and involvement in all PCCs in her district.

The following categories recognized winners with gold, silver and bronze awards:

PCC Postal Member of the Year honors went to postal employees who excelled in efforts with their local PCCs.

Gold Sherwin Salla (Northeast Florida PCC)

Silver James Chambers (Southwest Florida PCC)

Bronze Grant Nakashima (Hawaii PCC)

PCC Industry Member of the Year award winners are tireless supporters of the Postal Service, constantly advocating postal products and services.

Gold Jennifer Hoyer (Greater Baltimore PCC)

Silver Alice Gordon (Greater Boston PCC)

Bronze Rob Hanks (Greater Madison Area PCC)

Innovation of the Year is presented to PCCs that demonstrate out-of-the-box thinking and implement creative ideas that can be replicated by other PCCs.

Gold Greater Boston PCC

Silver Central Missouri PCC

Bronze Sacramento PCC

Communication Excellence is awarded to PCCs that excel in effective and creative communication programs using various channels and methods to reach their members.

Gold Greater Oklahoma PCC

Silver Chicago PCC

Bronze Greater Baltimore PCC

Education Excellence is given to PCCs that have incorporated unique educational topics, speakers and workshops to increase knowledge within their PCC chapters.

Gold Greater Philadelphia PCC

Silver Greater Cleveland PCC

Bronze (tie) Twin Cities PCC

Bronze (tie) Puerto Rico PCC

Membership Excellence recognizes PCCs that implement strategies to grow membership and keep members engaged.

Gold Greater Baltimore PCC

Silver Central Arkansas PCC

Bronze Sacramento PCC

About the Postal Customer Council

As part of National PCC Week, The Postal Customer Council is a postal-sponsored organization composed of local chapters that include Postal Service leadership and commercial mailers working in partnership to support the growth of the mailing and shipping industry. These groups meet primarily through networking and educational events to learn about new Postal Service products, services, changes, pilot programs and the strategic direction of the organization. More than 90 PCCs throughout the country participated in this week's activities.

The mission of the PCC is to foster a close working relationship between the Postal Service and commercial mailers. Those interested in joining a PCC can use the interactive map to determine which PCC is best for them, based on their location. Contact the Industry Engagement & Outreach team at PCC@USPS.gov for additional assistance.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

