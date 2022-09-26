Actalent Scored as a Leader in Everest Group's US Engineering Contingent Staffing Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022

Research firm recognizes Actalent's vision, capabilities, and dominant market impact

HANOVER, Md., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent has been scored as an engineering workforce solutions Leader by Everest Group in the research firm's US Engineering Contingent Staffing Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. A global engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, Actalent launched its brand last year as a highly specialized partner to more than 4,500 clients, many of which are listed on the Fortune 500.

Actalent (PRNewswire)

Actalent is one of only three companies recognized as a Leader by the report, and ranked first in market impact. The assessment, based on research conducted by Everest Group in 2021, provides a market overview of 19 engineering staffing providers and analyzes areas in which they have differentiated themselves amid major workforce disruptions such as the Great Resignation. Everest Group leveraged its proprietary Transaction Intelligence Database, publicly disclosed information, and interactions with buyers and providers to assess Actalent.

Actalent was created to meet the growing need for specialized engineering and sciences solutions, and serve the unique demands of professionals working in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). From its inception, the company has made key investments in improving its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts, elevating its consultant experience, and fostering technical expertise within its global practices, which provide Actalent's signature, best-in-class service to clients.

"We're proud to lead the talent industry's evolution from operating as a staffing provider to becoming a true consultative partner that can offer customized, flexible solutions," said Chad Koele, Actalent's president. "To overcome the rapid pace of STEM innovation and tight labor market, companies are working harder than ever before to retain talented professionals. Our approach to retain talent through engagement is a core strength, and one we've leaned into with our culture of care, growth and opportunity. We aim to become the premier destination for skilled engineering and sciences professionals aspiring to grow their careers. It's why we have expanded our solutions beyond traditional contract work––to include managed talent engagements and a full suite of services capabilities. This recognition from Everest Group reinforces that our innovative approach is driving success for our clients."

About Actalent

Actalent connects passion with purpose. We're supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent's global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com .

Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Actalent