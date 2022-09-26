HILINSKI'S HOPE TEAMS UP WITH MORE THAN 115 SCHOOLS FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL MENTAL HEALTH WEEK

College Football Mental Health Week kicks off October 1 week of education & action

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilinski's Hope Foundation (H3H), founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced that 115+ schools around the country will be participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week. The week will focus on a series of mental health initiatives, beginning October 1, which will honor Tyler, those lost, and those suffering, and will culminate on October 8.

"We are incredibly honored that over 115 schools nationwide will be participating in this year's mental health week to fight stigma and increase resources on campuses," said Kym Hilinski, co-founder of Hilinski's Hope. "While conversations around mental illness can be tough and at times uncomfortable, it is absolutely critical for the well-being of our student athletes. We have spoken on dozens of campuses to help encourage these conversations and share Tyler's story. We miss Tyler every day, but we are grateful to know that what we are doing is making a difference and that he would be proud of us."

Coaches and players nationwide have come together to eliminate the stigma and increase mental health resources at their universities and colleges. This week they'll participate in breaking down stigma, offering quality resources, and letting student athletes know that they care.

"The health and wellbeing of our players has always been one of our top priorities at The University of Alabama," Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said. "We are proud to partner with Hilinski's Hope as they strive to provide practical tools to student-athletes across the country. Together, our goal is to positively affect the way mental health is viewed and treated in college athletics. Our hope is that every institution will join us in working to provide the best mental care for all student-athletes."

"Talking about your mental health takes guts," said Ryan Hilinski, QB of Northwestern University and Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team member. "It shows strength to be vulnerable, but that is what is needed to be real with your teammates, coaches, and family. I'm proud of my family for creating College Football Mental Health Week to help all student athletes to know that they are not alone."

Participating schools have committed to at least one of the following during the week: showcasing a lime green ribbon on all players helmets with a "3" in the middle to honor Tyler Hilinski and remember those lost and those suffering in silence; encouraging students, parents, alumni, and fans to participate in showing solidarity, eliminating stigma around mental health by holding three fingers in the sky during the first play of the third quarter; playing a Hilinski's Hope PSA at the CMHW games; participating in Hilinski's Hope's: Online Mental Health Course to help reduce the stigma of seeking help for mental health concerns, and provides a new way of thinking about mental health; participating in a social media campaign; participating in an internal assessment to evaluate how universities are following best practices in terms of mental health programs and include talks and trainings on campus for players, coaches, and staff.

Hilinski's Hope would like to say a special thank you to our lead sponsor Amwell® and additional supporters Christie Campus Health, Lombardi Wines, Beacon Health, and Stockham Construction for helping us make College Football Mental Health Week possible.

To learn more and/or get involved with Hilinski's Hope Foundation please visit https://www.hilinskishope.org/cfb-mental-health-week .

To date schools from around the country are participating including:

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Baylor University

Bemidji State University

Benedict College

Berry College

Boise State University

Boston College

Brigham Young University

Brookdale Community College

California Baptist University (WAC)

California State University, Bakersfield (WAC)

Carroll College

Central College

Chicago State University (WAC)

Claremont Mudd Scripps Colleges

Clemson University

Concordia University Chicago

Cornell University

Davidson College

Drake University

Duquesne University

Eastern Washington University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida State University

Gardner-Webb University

George Fox University

George Mason University

Georgetown University

Georgia Southern University

Grand Canyon University (WAC)

Henderson State University

Idaho State University

Illinois State University

Indiana University

James Madison University

Kansas State University

Lamar University

Lehigh University

Liberty University

Louisiana State University

Louisiana Tech University

Marist College

Mercyhurst University

Middlebury College

Mississippi College

Mississippi State University

Missouri State University

Mt San Antonio College

New Mexico State University (WAC)

North Carolina State University

North Dakota State University

North Greenville University

Northern Arizona University

Northwestern University

Oklahoma State University

Oregon State University

Pacific Lutheran University

Pomona-Pitzer Colleges

Sacramento State University

Saint Xavier University

Seattle University (WAC)

Southern Methodist University

Southern University and A&M College

Stanford University

Stetson University

Stevenson University

Stony Brook University

Tarleton State University

Texas A&M University

Texas Tech University

Thiel College

Tufts University Football

University at Buffalo

University of Akron

University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Dayton

University of Delaware

University of Detroit, Mercy

University of Georgia

University of Hawaii

University of Kansas

University of Massachusetts - Amherst

University of Miami

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri

University of Missouri-Kansas City (WAC)

University of Montana Western

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of Nevada, Reno

University of North Carolina, Greensboro

University of North Texas

University of Redlands

University of Richmond

University of San Diego

University of South Carolina

University of South Carolina, Beaufort

University of South Dakota

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee Knoxville

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (WAC)

University of Tulsa

University of Utah

University of Washington

University of Wyoming

Utah State University

Utah Valley University (WAC)

Vanderbilt University

Washington State University

West Virginia University

Western Carolina University

Whitworth University

William Penn University

About Hilinski's Hope:

H3H helps colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student athletes. H3H does this by sharing Tyler's story, connecting students with mental health resources, and assisting universities to institutionalize best practices. To learn more about H3H please visit www.hilinskishope.org

