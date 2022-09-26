Joseph Faber Joins Steward Partners Global Advisory as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, has named Joseph Faber, a financial services professional with more than 25 years of experience in wealth and asset management, financial technology, and software development, as the firm's new Chief Financial Officer.

"As Steward Partners continues to evolve and grow, the extension of our finance capabilities and resources are critical to the partnership's overall success," said Hy Saporta, President and Chief Operating Officer, Steward Partners Global Advisory. "Joe brings a wealth of relevant experience that will help us continue building out a robust business intelligence and analytics platform, extend our budgeting, planning and reporting capabilities, and evaluate strategic M&A and other growth opportunities that will be critical to the continued growth of the partnership."

Prior to joining Steward Partners, Joe was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Cetera, where he was at various points responsible for corporate development, financial planning & analysis, and investor relations. Before joining Cetera, he worked in investment banking covering financial institutions for Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse as well as in corporate development for TD Ameritrade. He began his career as a venture capitalist and entrepreneur, helping build technology and internet-oriented businesses.

"I'm excited to be joining Steward Partners at this point in the lifecycle of the firm. I think their business model in particular is extremely attractive, they have an unparalleled management team and unique partnerships with Cynosure and The Pritzker Organization and there's tremendous opportunity for growth," explained Joe. "My goal is to build a world-class finance team that is a trusted business partner for the organization. Finance, when it's done right, does a lot more than just keep the books. It provides critical strategic advice and insight to the business that drives decision-making and helps propel it forward."

Joe received his Bachelor of Arts degree in geosciences from Princeton University, his MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business and holds Series 7 and 63 registrations.

Steward Partners is one of the country's fastest growing independent wealth management firms and was recently ranked on Barron's 2022 list of Top 100 RIAs, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics, for the third consecutive year. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

