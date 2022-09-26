Socket Mobile Announces iOS 16 and Swift Package Manager Support for CaptureSDK

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that its CaptureSDK and entire line of barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers have been fully tested and have achieved full compatibility with iOS 16. In addition, Swift Package Manager support has also been added to Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK.

(PRNewsfoto/Socket Mobile, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

iOS 16 compatibility across the entire Socket Mobile product line ensures that Apple users can maximize the performance of both their Socket Mobile data reader and Bluetooth-paired Apple device. Socket Mobile ensures their barcode scanners and NFC readers always stay up to date and compatible with the latest Apple updates. With the recent release of iOS 16, users can be confident that their devices will continue to adapt and perform as expected.

In addition to iOS 16 compatibility, Swift Package Manager support has also been added to Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. Swift Package Manager (SPM) is iOS's native package managing solution for Apple developers to manage, distribute, and integrate Swift Packages into an Xcode project. SPM allows developers to import libraries into their applications with ease. Aside from using CocoaPods repository for integrating CaptureSDK, Socket Mobile developers have yet another dependency manager to integrate with their CaptureSDK package.

"Socket Mobile is devoted to supporting our app developer partners and we strive to provide ultimate compatibility with best-in-class development tools," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Now, with iOS 16 support added to CaptureSDK, customers can find new ways to leverage the power and versatility of our barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers. Swift Package Manager support allows our application partners to have all the latest tools at their fingertips and add even more valuable assets into their applications. Combined with the quality of our products and support, this makes Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK and our high-performance data readers an excellent choice for Apple users."

CaptureSDK has been integrated into thousands of applications across a variety of industries, helping create easy-to-use software tools for optimal performance and efficiency. Now, with the addition of Swift Package Manager, Socket's CaptureSDK delivers a new level of control and adaptability for iOS app developers.

Find the SPM packaged CaptureSDK here: https://sckt.tech/swift-git

Media Contact: David Holmes, David.holmes@socketmobile.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.