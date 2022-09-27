Aleut-Geosyntec Joint Venture Awarded Staff Augmentation Contract in Support of the U.S. Department of Energy

PADUCAH, Ky., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A2RGC, JV (A2RGC) will provide staff augmentation services to Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership (FRNP), in support of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The three-year contract will assist the DOE's cleanup efforts at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PGDP) in Paducah, Kentucky, protecting public health and improving the local environment.

Built in the 1950s to manufacture enriched uranium for military nuclear reactors and weapons development, PGDP ceased operation in 2013.

The Paducah site is an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Superfund Site. As such, the EPA works in conjunction with the DOE to maintain functionality and efficiency of its long-term response to cleanup of hazardous materials contaminations.

A2RGC is a joint venture between ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC (Aleut) and Geosyntec Consultants, Inc. (Geosyntec), formed under their Small Business Administration (SBA) approved Mentor-Protégé Agreement.

A2RGC will provide professional and technical support staff for the Paducah site, addressing the project's evolving needs. Using internal recruitment capabilities, A2RGC will source niche skill sets ranging across a wide variety of tasks, such as Scientists, Nuclear Waste Management Specialists, Laboratory Technicians, Waste Shipping, Non-Destructive Assay Technicians and Engineers, and Human Resources.

A2RGC will operate as a prime subcontractor to FRNP, a collaboration led by Jacobs and joint venture partners, Fluor and BWXT. FRNP was recently awarded a three-year extension to continue deactivation and environmental remediation work at the Paducah site.

"We are proud to partner with FRNP, expanding our footprint in Paducah, as it begins an additional three-year partnership with the DOE," said Aleut's General Manager, Mark Gragg. "Our team's robust recruitment functionality for staff augmentation will help improve the future of the Paducah region and its residents."

ABOUT A2RGC

A2RGC, JV is a joint venture between ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC and Geosyntec Consultants, Inc., formed under their Small Business Administration (SBA) approved Mentor-Protégé Agreement under NAICS code 562910 – Remediation Services. A2RGC brings together the combined capabilities of two firms specializing in Environmental Compliance & Consulting, Environmental Cleanup & Closure, and other Specialty Services.

ABOUT ALEUT

An SBA certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

Aleut currently maintains a local office in McCracken County, Kentucky, with plans for expansion throughout the region. Aleut is ISO 9001:2015 certified through independent registrar, QAS International (Certificate No. US4620J).

ABOUT GEOSYNTEC

Geosyntec provides engineering, earth science, remediation, and environmental management consulting and design services to a variety of federal departments. In addition, Geosyntec seeks out applied research opportunities, from program such as Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP) and Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP) that enable them to bring field trials of innovative technologies to federal facilities. These programs allow federal sites first access to the latest technologies.

