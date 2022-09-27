Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Celebrates 33rd Anniversary, Paying Homage to Brand History

Leading Coffee Franchise Honors Its History with Promotional Celebrations, Brand Education, and Next Era of Growth

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Coffee Day (September 29), Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, best known for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, is gearing up to celebrate the company's history, and most importantly pay homage to the all-important brand name on its 33rd anniversary. To thank its loyal customers, the company is offering a variety of National Coffee Day promotions.

Coffee lovers are invited to visit Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii on National Coffee Day for a FREE 16 oz. brewed 10% Kona blend, hot or iced, at participating locations. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii 'Ohana Rewards members also receive 33 bonus Lei (points) for each purchase on National Coffee Day, at participating locations. Those unable to visit a store can redeem 33% off 'Original Coffee Club' coffees at www.badasscoffeestore.com for one-day only on National Coffee Day, and/or enjoy 33% off their first recurring subscription order of any coffee, September 30 – October 1.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. But, with a name that begins with Bad Ass Coffee, it's easy to bypass the true inspiration behind the brand name that holds a special place in Hawaiian coffee history.

The Bad Ass Legend: For generations, the donkeys of Kona, Hawaii could be heard bellowing as they carried precious loads of coffee beans down the steep mountains of the Big Island. The indigenous people of Kona named these hard-working donkeys the "Bad Ass Ones" because of their reliably strong, but stubborn nature in carrying their precious cargo. The legend of those hard-working donkeys lives on today at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii where the brand remains stubborn about sourcing, roasting, and serving quality Hawaiian coffee with the Aloha Spirit that centers on best-in-class hospitality. The brand proudly supports these hard-working donkeys through its Bad Ass For Good – Give A Hoof program that raises funds for nonprofit donkey rescues: Longhopes Donkey Shelter and Leilani Farm Sanctuary.

"We take great pride in our name, its meaning, and our ability to share a wide variety of Hawaiian coffees to the mainland and beyond," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "As we celebrate our 33rd anniversary and look to the next era of growth, we are committed to paying homage to and celebrating Hawaiian culture, our Hawaiian heritage, and the historic role both have played in our rich brand history."

Hawaiian Heritage: Bad Ass Coffee's dedication to sharing Hawaiian coffee starts with its longstanding partnerships with multi-generational Hawaiian coffee farmers, including Greenwell Farms (Kona, Hawai'i) – the oldest coffee farm on the Hawaiian Islands and one Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is proud to call a partner for the past 33 years. Through these partnerships, the brand embraces its unique practice of harvesting some of the highest quality coffee beans in the world.

Next Era of Growth: During the past few years, the company has re-launched the national brand under new ownership and leadership with a new business model supported by a new logo, packaging, store models, and new products resulting in a rejuvenated 33-year-old brand with a cult following. Some key milestones in 2022 include:

Opening of five new franchise locations with five more expected to open by year end

Signing multiple new franchisees who have committed to opening 79 locations with an additional 14 under various stages of construction across the mainland

66% increase in average unit volume compared to last year, up 76% from 2019, which is credited to systemwide investments and enhancements

Aggressive expansion plans to open 150 new locations over the next five years

"It is an exciting time to be part of the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii 'ohana, (family)," said Snyder. "As we celebrate this milestone and build on our brand momentum, we are putting a refined focus on franchise success as we break into new markets across the country. We are tailoring our marketing strategies, leaning into our product, and rolling out new store designs in order to support our aggressive growth goals - the sky is the limit for what's to come."

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii ®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 20-plus franchise locations – with additional 70 shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

