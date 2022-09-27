FMC Launches in Select Comcast/Xfinity Markets, Adds Over 5 Million Subscribers

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC (Family Movie Classics), home to beloved and timeless movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms, announced today it has launched in select Comcast/Xfinity markets, adding over 5 million subscribers to the network's distribution.

"This launch with Comcast is an important step forward for FMC," said Drew Sumrall, President and CEO of FETV and FMC. "The future is very bright for this network, and many more affiliates are coming soon."

Launched in October 2021, FMC presents celebrated movies the whole family can enjoy, with a curated catalog of quality films featuring the biggest stars in Hollywood history. The Silver Screen Spotlight, FMC's monthly premiere programming event, features a Western tilt to the October slate of titles including the Gunsmoke Movie Collection starring James Arness, The Gambler series of films starring Kenny Rogers, Cowboy starring Glenn Ford, Coroner Creek starring Randolph Scott, and many more.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1990's, and is currently available on Comcast/Xfinity, DISH, FrndlyTV, altafiber and Evoca. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

