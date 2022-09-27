Frontier Communications Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hain Celestial Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASD: FYBR) will replace The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASD:HAIN) in the S&P Midcap 400 and The Hain Celestial Group will replace Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. Patient Square Capital, LP. is acquiring Hanger in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. The Hain Celestial Group is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector October 3, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Frontier Communications Parent FYBR Communication Services

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion The Hain Celestial Group HAIN Consumer Staples

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition The Hain Celestial Group HAIN Consumer Staples

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Hanger HNGR Health Care

