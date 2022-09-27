ROBOYO ANNOUNCES PLATINUM PARTNERSHIP WITH CELONIS, THE GLOBAL LEADER IN PROCESS MINING AND EXECUTION MANAGEMENT

NUREMBERG, Germany, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboyo Group, the world's largest hyperautomation professional services company, today announced that it has joined forces with Celonis, the global leader in execution management through a strategic Platinum Partnership Program.

Together, they will accelerate and strengthen opportunities for digital transformation by combining Roboyo's existing suite of hyperautomation services with the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS).

"The opportunity for process mining and execution management to create impactful transformation across a huge range of industries is tremendous. We are excited to work with Celonis to help organizations optimize their processes for improved performance. Roboyo's full toolkit of hyperautomation expertise combined with the power of the Celonis EMS enables our customers to operate at heightened levels of efficiency they previously never thought possible." – Nicolas Hess, Co-Founder and CEO, Roboyo

This collaboration between Roboyo and Celonis will enable next-level process execution for Roboyo's clients, providing a 360-degree view of processes, subsequently unlocking significant business value, and greater ROI at speed.

"At Celonis, we pride ourselves on partnering with global leaders in enterprise efficiency and Roboyo is the biggest pure play hyperautomation consulting company in the world. Through our Platinum Partnership, Roboyo clients have gold standard access to Celonis' market-leading process mining and execution management technology. We are thrilled that this collaboration, which fuses our global ecosystems, lets us deepen technical expertise and reach more clients with Roboyo and Celonis services and technologies." – Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis.

Upcoming partnership events

Celonis' co-CEO and co-founder, Bastian Nominacher, will be giving a keynote speech at Roboyo's All Eyes on Automation on October 5 and 6, in Nuremberg, Germany.

Roboyo, will be a tier-1 sponsor of Celosphere, on November 9 and 10 in Munich, Germany.

About Roboyo

Roboyo helps clients operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

This holistic approach to process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving employee and customer experience.

This has earned Roboyo a reputation for successfully empowering companies to adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment and deliver next level business performance.

About Celonis

Celonis reveals and fixes inefficiencies businesses can't see, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis EMS provides a full set of platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions.

