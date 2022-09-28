Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center

IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions committed to utilizing clinical data to advance patient care and outcomes

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

Established in 1992, the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center is Indiana's sole National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center. Its nearly 300 researchers conduct all phases of cancer research, from laboratory studies to clinical trials to population-based studies that address environmental and behavioral factors that contribute to cancer.

"We are proud to become a member of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance," said Kelvin Lee, M.D., director of the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. "We are eager to collaborate with many of the nation's leading cancer centers on precision oncology research as we all work together to improve patient outcomes."

The IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center conducted the ground-breaking work that led to the 95 percent cure rate for testicular cancer and pioneered lifesaving cord blood transplantation. The center has more than 130,000 adult outpatient visits each year, offers more than 300 active clinical trials at any time, and provides training for nearly 2,000 students, residents, and fellows every year.

"We are delighted to welcome IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center to the growing Precision Oncology Alliance network," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The research, innovation, and patient-centric care that IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center clinicians and researchers lead are aligned with the POA vision of improving the outcomes of all patients affected with cancer. Together, we will be stronger, and do better."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 71 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 275,000 patients covering over 1 million data points per patient.

