City of Scottsdale Selects SDI Presence for ERP System Selection and Implementation

Firm Continues Growth Among Large Municipalities

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT consultancy and managed services provider SDI Presence (SDI) announces that the City of Scottsdale, Arizona (the City) has selected the firm to assist with the procurement and implementation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

The project scope will include a comprehensive analysis of the City's current business processes and identification of future functionality needs, solicitation of proposals from software providers, and assistance with the selection and contract negotiations process. SDI will also provide ongoing implementation project management services to optimize the selected system.

SDI understands the selection was based on a proven and methodical approach to the services requested, exemplary client references, and a track record of reliability, flexibility, and subject matter expertise in tackling projects of similar scope and size. SDI's structured project management methodology is proven to reduce and eliminate potential project risks while maximizing return on system investment.

"SDI Presence is honored to add the City of Scottsdale to our growing portfolio of clients," David A. Gupta, SDI Presence Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said. "The SDI team is looking forward to guiding the City through its unique modernization journey in terms of timing, technologies and change management."

Understanding the broad range of municipal technology platforms and the nuances of when legacy, on-premises or multicloud systems are most appropriate underlies SDI's ability to assist our clients. SDI's engagement with the City commenced at the beginning of September 2022.

About SDI:

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid multicloud infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is NMSDC-certified, with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. SDI is backed by Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm with $5B under management and more than 30 years of experience in the technology market. Visit us at sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

