FOUNDED IN IRELAND, INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN ORGANIZATION CONCERN WORLDWIDE EXPANDS U.S. PRESENCE TO BOSTON

Concern Worldwide is currently responding to emergencies in Ukraine, Pakistan and the Horn of Africa. Looks to passionate changemakers in the Boston area to champion Concern Worldwide's work with Inaugural Boston Reception at the University of Massachusetts Club on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to ending extreme poverty, whatever it takes, Concern Worldwide's global mission stems from its Irish DNA as a localized grassroots movement of volunteers in 1968 to a community of over 4,700 international staff operating across 25 countries in 2022. Concern Worldwide stands on the front lines of the world's most dire humanitarian emergencies, from pandemics and conflict to natural disasters and refugee crises, and they stay long after the headlines fade.

In Ukraine, Concern Worldwide is supporting IDPs (internationally displaced persons) who remain in Ukraine to deliver aid in the form of multi-purpose cash transfers for essentials of rent and food, hygiene kits, and psychosocial support.

Facing the worst drought in over 40 years, Concern Worldwide operates across Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, and South Sudan in the Horn of Africa, where millions face severe hunger and famine in some areas after two years of no rain. Responding to the needs of the most vulnerable populations, Concern provides cash support and life-saving nutrition and health services to families.

In Pakistan, Concern Worldwide is responding in the worst-hit areas of the Pakistan Floods in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab. Concern Worldwide's teams are protecting the health of the population at risk with emergency hygiene and dignity kits and multi-purpose cash assistance to enable vulnerable families to buy essential items, such as food, medicine, and makeshift tents.

While responding to the immediate impacts of climate change-induced emergencies and conflict-driven hunger, Concern Worldwide envisions a world free of fear, poverty, and oppression. Concern Worldwide's teams stand ready to provide long-term sustainable, community-driven programs for those living on less than $1.90 a day so the most vulnerable can access opportunities for a long, healthy, and creative life.

