Honoring the Unheralded Heroes of Our Historic Audio Heritage

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Recorded Sound Collections announces a no strings attached "genius grant" of up to $10,000 to persons who are advancing the field of historical sound recordings on their own time and their own dime.

Association for Recorded Sound Collections (PRNewsfoto/Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC)) (PRNewswire)

New $10,000 "genius grant" for independent historical sound recordings innovators

The ARSC Award for Independent Initiatives recognizes individuals who, through their self-directed and self-financed pursuits of knowledge and know-how, have become innovators and experts in the field of historic audio. They are collectors assembling specialized private libraries; inventors developing technologies to better protect and preserve our audio heritage; scholars illuminating recorded sound's technological history and cultural impacts; enthusiasts educating the public about historical recordings. The lessons these individuals can offer the field are potentially significant. Yet too often their innovations and expertise go unrecognized and unutilized.

The ARSC Award for Independent Initiatives celebrates such initiatives, independently undertaken by individuals outside of their professional duties, which are yielding exemplary outcomes and promising to yield more. The award materially supports such initiatives and elevates them as exemplars. It acknowledges these innovators and disseminates their expertise for the benefit of all.

ARSC is now accepting nominations for the award . Anyone can nominate a candidate. Individuals who are materially and avocationally contributing to the preservation, availability and appreciation of sound recordings will be seriously considered. Individuals may not apply for the award on their own behalf. However, ARSC wants to hear from those who believe their personal initiatives are worthy of consideration. Awareness of such work may lead to future nominations.

Nominations are being accepted through the end of this year. Recipients will be selected and notified early in 2023 and announced at ARSC's annual conference, May 17-20 in Pittsburgh, PA.

The Association for Recorded Sound Collections is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preser­vation and study of sound recordings—in all genres of music and speech, in all formats, and from all periods. In addition to an annual conference, ARSC publishes a peer-reviewed journal and offers grants for recorded sound preservation and research. ARSC is unique in bringing together private individuals and institutional professionals—everyone with a serious interest in recorded sound.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC)