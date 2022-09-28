Maya Cinemas chooses OneDine as newest technology partner, enhancing dine-in movie experience

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Cinemas today announced it has partnered with OneDine as its technology provider for streamlining and enhancing the in-theater dining experience at the company's popular chain of high-end movie theaters. Maya Cinemas is excited to partner with OneDine to provide the guest with the ability to order and pay for food and drink items directly from their seat using their own mobile devices.

Maya Cinemas chooses OneDine as newest technology partner (PRNewswire)

"Maya Cinemas' mission has always been to develop modern megaplex movie theaters that truly puts the guests' experience first," says Francisco Schlotterbeck, Chief Executive Officer at Maya Cinemas. "By allowing our guests to browse, order, and pay from our menu from the convenience of their seat, we are creating a dine-in experience that does not disrupt or distract the guest from the film."

"We are honored to partner with Maya Cinemas," says Rom Krupp, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at OneDine. "With their dedication to providing a high-end, dine-in theater experience, Maya Cinemas is the perfect fit for the OneDine technology. We look forward to helping them create an even more memorable guest experience while also helping them tackle some of today's biggest operational challenges."

With this partnership, Maya Cinemas guests can browse the full dine-in menu, place orders from their smartphones, and pick up their order when ready. Guests can pay from their phone eliminating the need to get checks from a server or hand over a credit card. The in-seat ordering technology can be found today at the North Las Vegas location, with additional locations coming soon.

About Maya Cinemas: Maya Cinemas was chartered in 2001 with a mission to develop, build, own and operate modern, first-run, megaplex movie theaters in underserved, family oriented, Latino-dominant communities. Maya offers first-run Hollywood movies in high-end cinemas focused on quality of design and state-of-the-art presentation technologies while keeping a keen focus on superior customer service. Purchase tickets at http://mayacinemas.com.

About OneDine:

OneDine is the most comprehensive digital dining and commerce solution for ordering, secure payment, and guest intelligence. Our handheld devices and mobile interfaces augment service and staffing, ensure EMV compliance and reduce fraudulent chargebacks. We employ affordable hardware and technology platforms that utilize a brand's existing infrastructure to help them achieve their labor, cost, and guest satisfaction goals. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. (www.onedine.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneDine