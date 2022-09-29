Cannabis Company to Give Back $1 of Every One of Its Pink Gene-Marked Cannabis Products Sold at Mission Dispensaries and Retail Locations across CA, IL, MA, and WA



Proceeds Raised by Joint Effort to Help Educate, Provide Resources, and

Support Research in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced its collaboration with the Pink Gene Foundation – a non-profit that helps young women be proactive in the fight against breast cancer – to launch its Pink Gene Campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



Throughout the month of October, the national campaign will give back $1 from each of 4Front's Pink Gene cannabis products, which are available for sale at 4Front's Mission Dispensary retail locations, as well as at hundreds of retail locations across California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington. The proceeds raised by the organizations' Pink Gene Campaign will go towards helping women be proactive in the fight against breast cancer by providing education and resources; supporting research; and helping young women identify whether they are at high risk of breast cancer.



"We couldn't be more proud to launch this campaign in concert with the Pink Gene Foundation – an organization founded by our Chief of Staff Tera Martin , who is a two-time cancer survivor, mother, and leading executive in the cannabis industry," said 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher. "Nearly all of us have been touched by breast cancer in some way, and this campaign is a means for our organization to help pay it forward. We look forward to continuing to partner with like-minded organizations that are tackling some of the world's biggest challenges and helping the communities we serve."

4Front Ventures and Pink Gene Foundation Launch National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Campaign (CNW Group/4Front Ventures Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"The mission of the Pink Gene Foundation is to raise funds for young women who are deemed high risk or are currently battling breast cancer," said 4Front Chief of Staff and Founder of Pink Gene Foundation Tera Martin. "The funds that our Pink Gene Campaign raises will help provide young women with critical resources such as genetic testing, therapies, and screenings that are not covered by insurance, but are critical to saving lives. My personal battle with breast cancer sparked my advocacy efforts in the medical marijuana space, placing me at the forefront of the legalization movement in Washington. My hope is that this campaign will make a meaningful difference in the lives of women facing many of the same challenges I have confronted and know can be scary. I want them to know they aren't alone, and that we have their backs – and hopefully this campaign makes a meaningful difference in their lives by doing just that."

