Commercial Litigator Philip Overcash Returns to Kutak Rock

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Philip Overcash, a seasoned litigator with more than 20 years of complex commercial and real estate litigation experience, has rejoined its commercial litigation practice group in the firm's Scottsdale, AZ office.

"Philip is an accomplished and highly regarded attorney known for his creative approach to litigation strategy," said Paul Gerding, Jr., Regional Co-Chair of the Litigation Department in Scottsdale. "His substantial trial experience deepens our litigation bench as we continue to rapidly expand our commercial litigation practice in Scottsdale to meet growing client demand. We are pleased to welcome Philip back to Kutak Rock."

Mr. Overcash focuses his practice on complex civil, commercial and real estate litigation. He has successfully represented a wide array of clients in legal disputes involving contracts, real estate, construction defects, insurance coverage and bad faith, employment law, trademarks and trade secrets, and appeals.

"I am very excited to return to Kutak Rock, where I spent over 11 years as a partner in the Scottsdale office," said Mr. Overcash. "I look forward to again working alongside my colleagues in Scottsdale and across the country to continue to position our clients for success. It's great to be back!"

Mr. Overcash received a J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law in Chapel Hill and a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He is admitted to practice in Arizona and Oregon, in addition to the U.S. District Court for the Districts of Arizona and Oregon and the United States District Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

