InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Create Steam in the Shower (TRO-668)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to create comforting steam in the shower," said an inventor, from Shawnigan Lake, BC, Canada, "so I invented the MASTERS SPA. My design could elevate any shower into a spa-like atmosphere."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to create steam while showering. In doing so, it offers a spa-like experience for the user. As a result, it could enhance comfort and relaxation, alleviate congestion and sore muscles, and help cleanse body of toxins. The invention features a compact design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-668, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

