NEXE Innovations Announces its First U.S. Purchase Order with Awaken Brands Ventures Ltd

NEXE Innovations partners with Awaken Brands to sell its fully-compostable single-serve pods through Awaken Brands North American ecosystem

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF) is pleased to announce it has received its first purchase order as part of a partnership with Awaken Brands Ventures Ltd. ("Awaken Brands") to distribute a private label coffee K-cup brand to leading providers of food and nutrition within the workplace including factories, offices, and healthcare facilities.

"We are pleased to have received the first purchase order from Awaken Brands and to provide them with our single-serve pods; this partnership allows NEXE an entry into the U.S. market through Awaken's strong distribution network across North America, starting with some of Awaken's notable Silicon Valley customers," says President Ash Guglani.

The partnership with Awaken Brands is the first entry point for NEXE to sell its proprietary technology of fully-compostable pods for the Keurig® Brewing Systems into Awaken's ecosystem and help companies to meet their sustainability goals. Awaken Brands creates innovative products featuring the highest quality organic medicinal mushrooms, adaptogens and superfoods. They oversee the entire process that goes into making their products, right from research and product development to sourcing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. They are committed to reducing their environmental footprint and utilizing NEXE's fully-compostable pod contributes to their goals.

NEXE will be providing its fully compostable and proprietary pod for Awaken Brands' "ecobeans coffee" and "Urban Hippie" product lines. The partnership with Awaken Brands is expected to lead to additional co-packing superfood offerings and partnership arrangements for NEXE.

"At Awaken Brands, we strive to reduce our environmental footprint in all aspects of doing business. Our focus and vision with our products are to awaken people's relationship with self-care by providing plant-based functional products that support today's lifestyle at work, home, and play," says Alina Gogoescu, Co-Founder of Awaken Brands. "We are thrilled to have partnered with NEXE to work together to not only provide our clients with plant-based products, but we can now provide our products in NEXE fully compostable pods. We believe NEXE has developed one of the only fully-compostable plant-based pods that are able to sustain heat, water, and pressure without compromising the taste while providing one of the highest volumes per pod of our formulations in the industry."

NEXE is focused on growing its customer base by targeting the high-growth private label and co-manufacturing branded coffee segments, similar to this partnership with Awaken Brands. This market typically requires more specialized coffee and manufacturing expertise, which NEXE believes it can offer through its vertically integrated technology and new 54,000 square foot Windsor, Ontario facility. This new facility is expected to be key to NEXE providing the capacity for this segment of the market.

More than 56 billion single-serve capsules are discarded to the landfill every year, equivalent to over 400 pods per second. Virtually all of these pods end up in a landfill, with consumption of single-serve pods continuing to grow at an estimated 8.5% per year. With the launch of NEXE's compostable pod, the Company aims to provide a sustainable alternative to consumers while delivering a great cup of coffee.

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in innovative compostable materials technology based in British Columbia, Canada. The first product developed by NEXE is one of the only patented, fully-compostable, single-serve coffee pods for use in existing major single-serve coffee machines.

