PA's Southeast Regional Road to Recovery Strengthened by Biden-Harris Administration

The American Rescue Plan is behind three significant economic and workforce investments that will reshape the future for Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the White House hosted a half-day forum to acknowledge the positive micro effects of investments made from the Biden-Harris Administration, many allocated to support a post-pandemic economic revival. Distinguished leaders from across the Commonwealth were invited to convene in Washington, D.C. for the "Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania" forum, an event designed to share how the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, and Pennsylvania's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is strengthening PA's economic recovery efforts.

Today at The White House, I had an opportunity to meet with leaders from all across our state who are working together for progress.

For Southeast PA, federal investments look like the Good Jobs Challenge, a $22.8M grant award that will invest in building talent pipelines into the life sciences, energy, and construction industries; the Apprenticeship Building America grant award, a $4.7M investment which will expand registered apprenticeship opportunities in high-demand industries such as education, IT, and healthcare; and the CAREER Dislocated Worker Grant of $3M, which addresses specific challenges for dislocated workers, providing unemployed individuals with the extra support they need to compete in today's labor market.

"After a year and a half of economic recovery in Pennsylvania, the southeast region remains focused on its future," said H. Patrick Clancy, president and CEO at Philadelphia Works. "Today at The White House, I had an opportunity to meet with leaders from all across our state who are working together for progress. Through job creation, improved workforce training programs, and innovative solutions we will do our part to build a better America."

Through the combined efforts of regional industry and labor leaders and the Biden Administration's prioritization of economic recovery, the Southeast Philadelphia region is well positioned to support both career seekers and businesses to thrive now and for generations to come.

