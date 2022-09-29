Removery Adds to Leadership Ahead of Global Expansion

New Chief Marketing Officer joins team ahead of 100th location opening

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Removery , the world leader in tattoo removal services, is preparing for another round of global expansion and its 100th location opening with a new chief marketing officer at the helm.

Removery (PRNewswire)

Jared LaMantia joins the team as Chief Marketing Officer to continue shepherding Removery's growth amidst significant demand for tattoo removal. LaMantia will play a crucial role in helping Removery build a network of more than 400 locations across the U.S., Canada and Australia over the next five years.

"Tattoos are thought of as a permanent art form, but Removery makes laser tattoo removal accessible, safe and inclusive," said LaMantia. "I view Removery as a creator of fresh starts and second chances and I'm so excited to become a part of that."

LaMantia brings his personal passion as a tattoo collector and more than 18 years of marketing experience to aid in driving client awareness, creating meaningful customer experiences, and developing laser tattoo removal education to establish Removery as a worldwide, recognizable brand.

"We're excited to have Jared on the team who brings a wealth of experience and passion in brand building, omni channel marketing and creating great client experiences, which will help anyone looking for tattoo removal," said Tom Weber, CEO of Removery.

Amid significant industry growth, Removery's 100th location is set to open on Oct. 4 in South Florida with several recently acquired studios undergoing rebranding. Removery continues to grow its network of studios and expects to operate more than 150 locations by January 2023.

Removery strives to offer safe, effective and inclusive laser tattoo removal, with more than 600,000 treatments performed in guidance from a Clinical Advisory Board, the industry's only medical board on tattoo removal.

To learn more or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation , visit Removery.com .

About Removery

Removery is the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services in the world with more than 600,000 treatments completed and nearly 100 locations across the U.S., Australia and Canada. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela's state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers. Removery is clinically driven and the only tattoo removal brand with a Clinical Advisory Board that consists of leaders in the medical, dermatology, aesthetic, plastic surgery and laser industries. To learn more about Removery and tattoo removal, see before and after photos or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit Removery.com .

