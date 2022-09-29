Tata Communications launches Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence in India

Private 5G trials are underway in India enabling digital transformation of enterprises with the power of 5G

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today launches a dedicated Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, India to accelerate Industry 4.0 applications and capabilities for enterprises. This new CoE is an agile, secure and indoor facility to test and trial industry use cases. Tata Communications has developed use cases across automotive, metals and mining, airports and seaports, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare sectors. The Company will be well positioned to enable and empower global enterprises to seamlessly progress into the hyperconnected world.

With trials underway, Tata Communications will be able to demonstrate private 5G use cases such as automated quality inspection of equipment using video and image analytics, inventory management and asset tracking, warehouse theft detection, AR/VR-based remote worker collaboration, and video-powered retail purchase, to name a few. The Company is following robust measures, including Interoperability tests to assess compatibility of the Company's private network with different devices and, rigorous monitoring and testing to ensure stable connectivity throughout the test duration at the CoE.

Speaking on the occasion, Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications, said, "5G has the transformative power to be a game changer for all. We are encouraged and excited about leveraging this technology to enable the future of enterprises and economies. Early test results in our Global Centre of Excellence have proved to be very positive providing an evolutionary path towards Industry 4.0 scenarios to varied industries. We believe this Centre is well poised to empower enterprises for a hyperconnected tomorrow."

As outlined in '5G the 5M way', Tata Communications envisions the 5G era to focus on automating the interplay between Man-Machine-Material-Method-Market to enable a holistic ecosystem. This ecosystem will enable enterprises to achieve business goals, unlock new revenue sources, business models and have the ability to address new markets through secure and digital experiences.

In addition, Tata Communications already has two Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in Delhi and Mumbai, India engaged in designing, building and demonstrating multiple Internet of Things (IoT) use cases. Here, the Company has successfully showcased several use cases of smart streetlights, connected workers, smart utility meters for water, gas and energy, asset tracking, and temperature and humidity sensors, to name a few.

Tata Communications is on a mission to empower digital enterprises across industries as well as smart cities with end-to-end connected solutions. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2022 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

