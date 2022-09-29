Walnuts Meet the Criteria for "Healthy," According to a New Proposed Definition by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

New proposed definition reinforces more than three decades of evidence-based research support for walnut consumption

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walnuts meet the criteria for a "healthy" food based on the important nutrients they provide, according to a long-awaited announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detailing a new proposed definition and criteria for healthy foods. This announcement, released in conjunction with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, marks the first time the criteria for "healthy" has been updated since the 1990's. A nutritional powerhouse, walnuts supply 4g of protein, 2g of fiber, and are the only nut to provide an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), the plant-based omega-3 fatty acid (2.5g).1

"Walnuts are highly versatile, accessible and play a valuable role in a variety of recommended dietary patterns. We are delighted to see FDA officially recognize walnuts as a healthy food," shared Robert Verloop. "Today's announcement affirms the decades of nutrition research that reinforce the important contribution of walnuts in a healthy lifestyle, providing additional reason to move walnuts beyond the baking aisle and highlight them among other healthy foods, such as fruit and vegetables."

According to the latest 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines, more than half of Americans do not meet the recommended intake for nuts.2,3 However nuts, such as walnuts, are advised for consumption to help support the reduction of saturated fat by substituting in unsaturated fat.2 The fat in walnuts is mostly comprised of good polyunsaturated fats (13g/oz) and omega-3 ALA (2.5g/oz), an essential fatty acid that may play a role in heart health.4,5

Walnuts are also acknowledged by governmental and leading scientific institutions, including the American Heart Association, for helping Americans build healthier diets. The FDA granted a qualified heart health claim for walnuts in 2004 and included walnuts in a general qualified heart health claim for nuts. Additionally, the 2020 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans encourages consumers to choose foods that are nutrient-dense such as walnuts.2

The California walnut industry has a longstanding commitment to ensuring the public has access to accurate information about the nutritional value and health benefits of walnuts. Since 1991, California walnuts has supported research resulting in more than 200 publications in the areas of heart health, cognition, cancer, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, body weight/composition and reproductive health.

Walnuts are extremely versatile in meals and make for a simple, convenient snack. For more information about the nutritional benefits of California walnuts along with delicious recipe inspiration, please visit walnuts.org.

About the California Walnut Commission

The California Walnut Commission, established in 1987, is funded by mandatory assessments of the growers. The Commission is an agency of the State of California that works in concurrence with the Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). The CWC is mainly involved in health research and export market development activities. For more industry information, health research and recipe ideas, visit www.walnuts.org.

Non-Discrimination Statement

The California Walnut Commission (CWC) prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis on race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, marital status, familial status, parental status, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, political beliefs, reprisal, or because all or part of an individual's income is derived from any public assistance program (not all bases apply to all programs).

