WestJet Expands Fleet with Largest Boeing 737 MAX Jet, Ordering Up to 64 Fuel-efficient Airplanes

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and WestJet today announced the airline is strengthening its commitment to the 737 MAX family with an order for 42 737-10s and options for an additional 22 jets. With industry-leading fuel efficiency and reliability, the 737-10 will enable the Canadian carrier to undertake an ambitious network expansion and meet its long-term sustainability goals.

"The 737-10 will be a game changer, with one of the lowest costs per seat among mid-range aircraft. This will foster our low-cost positioning and affordability for Canadians," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group chief executive officer. "In addition, with its lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions, the 737-10 will further improve the environmental footprint of our fleet."

Since launching its business with three 737s in 1996, WestJet has grown its all-Boeing fleet to more than 100 airplanes including the 737-8 and 787 Dreamliner. Including the 737-10, the Calgary-based carrier has more than 60 firm orders for the 737 MAX family.

"The 737-10 will provide WestJet with additional capacity and unrivalled efficiency as the airline expands its network of destinations across Canada and around the world," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are proud that WestJet sees the value of the 737 MAX family and is adding the 737-10 to complement the 737-8 for outstanding capability, flexibility and improved sustainability."

Each 737-10 will reduce CO 2 emissions by millions of pounds per year compared to the airplanes it replaces, enabling greater sustainability. As Boeing's largest and most efficient single-aisle jet, the 737-10 seats up to 230 passengers with a range of 3,100 nautical miles. WestJet also has more than 15 737-8s in-service, carrying 178 passengers with a range up to 3,500 nautical miles. Together, the two models will enhance the airline's environmental performance for short- and medium-haul air travel.

With the expansion of its 737 MAX fleet, WestJet's order supports the growth of the aviation industry in Canada. The country is home to one of Boeing's largest international supply bases with more than 550 suppliers and partners. Boeing currently contributes CAD ~$5.3 billion in economic benefit to Canada annually, supporting more than 20,000 jobs. Boeing's Winnipeg fabrication site builds composite components for the 737 MAX and other Boeing models.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

