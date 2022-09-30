ImpediMed Announces Two Posters at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting That Demonstrate Utility of SOZO® Digital Health Platform for Heart Failure Patients

CARLSBAD, Calif. and BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD), a global medical technology company using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to generate powerful data to maximize patient health, today announced two poster presentations at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting, which is taking place Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Washington D.C.

The posters are titled:

Bioimpedance Spectroscopy Distinguishes between Fluid Status in Individuals with and without Heart Failure

Bioimpedance Spectroscopy Derived Arm-to-Leg R0_ratio as a Predictor of Increased Intravascular Volume and Need for Up-Dosing

The poster, titled, "Bioimpedance Spectroscopy Distinguishes between Fluid Status in Individuals with and without Heart Failure," analyzes three cohorts of patients including heart failure patients enrolled in a single center observational study and a multi-center observational study led by researchers at Scripps Health in San Diego, California. The study evaluated one-time SOZO® Digital Health Platform BIS measurements using ImpediMed's HF-Dex™ heart failure index of heart failure patients compared to non-heart failure patients. The results showed that BIS is able to differentiate between the two groups with 79.8% sensitivity and 79.7% specificity.

The poster, titled, "Bioimpedance Spectroscopy Derived Arm-to-Leg R0_ratio as a Predictor of Increased Intravascular Volume and Need for Up-Dosing," profiles a single-center observational study led by researchers at Scripps Health in San Diego, California evaluating fluid volume status of heart failure patients during a routine clinic visit with a heart failure specialist. The study analyzed SOZO Digital Health Platform BIS measurements compared to the heart failure specialist's expert assessment of fluid volume and decision to adjust medication. The authors concluded that BIS enhances the ability to identify patients who have increased fluid volume and are likely to require increased diuretic dosing.

"Clinicians lack objective methods to evaluate fluid volume in heart failure patients leading to suboptimal medical management and increased risk of decompensation, which can lead to hospitalization," commented Dr. Andrew Accardi, Emergency Medicine Physician at Scripps Health in San Diego, California and coauthor on both posters. "We are excited to present these studies, which add to the growing evidence that BIS provides an objective assessment of fluid volume to help track changes in heart failure patients and potentially guide medical intervention."

"It is an honor to have our posters presented by the Heart Failure Society of America at its Annual Scientific Meeting. These studies provide further evidence of the capabilities of SOZO to aid clinicians with managing heart failure patients with the goal of reducing hospitalization and improving outcomes," stated David Anderson, Interim CEO of ImpediMed.

The HFSA Annual Meeting draws experts on heart failure care with the goal of reducing the burden of heart failure through education, innovation, and research. It is a highly specialized scientific conference and one of the leading forums to present research in heart failure. The posters can be viewed at [https://hfsa.org/hfsa-annual-scientific-meeting-2022] by registering for the HFSA Annual Meeting 2022.

The presented posters fall outside of the current United States FDA clearances for SOZO and HF-Dex.

About SOZO Fluid Analysis for Heart Failure

The SOZO fluid analysis for heart failure provides an objective measure of fluid volume in heart failure patients. It utilizes ImpediMed's HF-Dex™ heart failure index, to help clinicians identify the optimal fluid volume range for their patients. HF-Dex is presented on BIS-derived reference ranges which indicate normal fluid volumes and elevated fluid volumes, which may require further clinical investigation.

For more information, visit: https://www.impedimed.com/specialty/cardiology/?utm_source=branded&utm_medium=us_news_release&utm_campaign=hfsa_poster_sozo_heart-failure&utm_campaign-id=&utm_term=&utm_content=text-link_specialty_cardiology

About ImpediMed

Founded in Brisbane, Australia, with U.S. headquarters and European operations, ImpediMed is a global medical technology company using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to generate powerful data to maximize patient health. ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO® for multiple indications, including heart failure, lymphedema, and protein calorie malnutrition sold in select markets globally. Visit https://www.impedimed.com/?utm_source=branded&utm_medium=us_news_release&utm_campaign=hfsa_poster_sozo_heart-failure&utm_campaign-id=&utm_term=&utm_content=text-link_home.

Contact: info@impedimed.com

