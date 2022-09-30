InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Drywall Finishing Products (SCO-220)

Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and needed a better way to finish drywall joints and prevent cracks after painting," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the LEVEL 5. My design would save time and it would provide a smoother finish."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides new finishing products for drywall. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to conventional drywall corner channels and tape. As a result, it allows joint compound to better adhere to the materials and it would ensure a smooth finish on drywall/sheetrock. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for drywall installers and finishers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-drywall-finishing-products-sco-220-301636199.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.