Lady M Unveils its Newest Mille Crêpes Flavor, Butter Pecan, Inspired by The Classic Southern Dessert Pecan Pie

With 20 Delicate Layers, The Lady M Butter Pecan Mille Crêpes Cake is the Ultimate Holiday Dessert This Season

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, is launching its Butter Pecan Mille Crêpes Cake, inspired by the classic Southern dessert, Pecan Pie, available starting tomorrow on October 1.

Lady M's Butter Pecan Mille Crêpes Cake (PRNewswire)

The Butter Pecan Mille Crêpes cake features 20 alternating layers of handmade crêpes and pecan-infused pastry cream topped with roasted pecans and finished with a swirl of buttery pecan pastry cream for an irresistible dessert. The sweetness of French pecan praline pairs perfectly with the saltiness of roasted pecans, and the candied pecan pieces delicately tucked between the layers adds the perfect amount of crunch to each bite.

"We are so excited about our latest addition to the Mille Crêpes collection. We wanted to create the perfect holiday cake this year to be shared with family and friends," said Lady M CEO Ken Romaniszyn. "The result is a delectable dessert which emphasizes our goal to offer a memorable and delicious luxury to both daily life and festive occasions."

Lady M's Butter Pecan Mille Crêpes Cake is sure to be the life of every party this holiday season. Beginning October 1, 2022, the Butter Pecan Mille Crêpes cake ($108) will be available in all US Lady M Boutiques as well as online at LadyM.com and LadyM.ca.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with over 50 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

