BV Investment Partners Announces Sale of RafterOne To Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today the sale of RafterOne, a leading global provider of multi-cloud commerce solutions on the Salesforce Platform, to Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

BV first invested in RafterOne (formerly PixelMEDIA) in December 2020, and worked alongside management to continue its business expansion as a leading global provider in the Salesforce ecosystem, offering multi-cloud advisory, consulting, and managed services that enable customers with Salesforce B2B and B2C commerce, CPQ & Billing, Sales & Service Cloud and Data Services platforms.

Sean Wilder, Managing Director of BV Investment Partners, said, "We are proud to have worked with the co-founders of RafterOne to successfully execute on the collective vision of creating a global leader in delivering holistic, cross-cloud commerce solutions on Salesforce. We look forward to tracking the continued success of RafterOne with the added breadth of reach across IPG's network of clients and agencies."

Erik Dodier, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of RafterOne, commented, "BV has been a true partner for us, supportive every step of the way and instrumental in helping execute on our strategic vision. I'm proud of what we've accomplished together and am excited for this next chapter of success with IPG. The combination of RafterOne and IPG's network and capabilities offers a powerful solution to all of our clients and a compelling opportunity for our growing global team to continue to drive innovation and success around commerce on Salesforce. We thank the BV team for their guidance and support to get to this exciting point in RafterOne's journey."

About RafterOne

RafterOne is a team of solution builders focused on constructing end-to-end, multi-cloud commerce experiences for the Salesforce Platform. As a global leader in cross-cloud solutions, our goal is to help you optimize every touchpoint in the customer journey, while providing the structure, tools, and support you deserve. We are built around you, collaborating as one to keep your customer journey under one roof. We help you realize the possibilities with integrated experiences across Marketing, Commerce and Revenue Cloud, CRM, Service Cloud and Data Services. Visit: www.rafter.one for more info.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $4.4 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.

