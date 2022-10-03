Celebrate Global Smoothie Day with Leading Wellness & Sustainability Company Shaklee

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is Global Smoothie Day, which celebrates how smoothies blended with whole foods are an easy and delicious way to obtain key nutrients. This year, recognize this fun holiday by enjoying a refreshing smoothie with Shaklee, a leading wellness and sustainability company that developed the first plant-based protein supplement in the world.

To celebrate, whip up Shaklee's "Strawberry Acai Bliss" recipe featuring its protein-packed Life ShakeÔ. Combine 2 scoops of Shaklee's Strawberry Acai Life Shake, 8 oz. of your favorite milk alternative, ¼ banana, ½ tablespoon nut butter, and a handful of ice in a blender and enjoy!

Adding Life Shake to your smoothies creates the perfect meal. Life Shake is a convenient, delicious, complete meal replacement with 20 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and 24 essential vitamins and minerals. By incorporating Life Shake into any smoothie recipe, you are getting the added benefits from key ingredients like organic chia & pumpkin seed protein, plant-based protein, and added leucine – a key essential amino acid that helps preserve your lean muscle mass. This combination supports energy and provides essential nutrients beneficial to overall health. Life Shake is available in a variety of flavors and soy and soy-free formulations.

"Smoothies made with milk – or nondairy milks like oat or almond milk – are a great way to get additional protein into your diet, and in particular, the branch-chain amino acids," added Jamie McManus, MD, FAAFP, and Chair, Medical Affairs at Shaklee. "Protein scores high on satiation, meaning it satisfies your hunger because it is slowly digested and absorbed compared to carbs or fat. This also means it has less of an effect on blood sugar (glycemic index), which also helps with hunger management."

To see the full assortment of Life Shake, visit: https://us.shaklee.com/Nutrition/Essential-Nutrition/Protein-Shakes/c/11003

"Shaklee has been at the forefront of nutrition since Dr. Shaklee invented the first multivitamin in the United States in 1915," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "Holidays like Global Smoothie Day are great reminders to focus on improving our healthy choices to fuel our body with balanced nutrition to help create the foundation for a longer and healthier life.

Global Smoothie Day was founded by Rhea Mehta, PhD, in 2015. As a molecular toxicologist, who spent years suffering from digestive issues, Dr. Mehta was able to solve her health issues with a change in diet and lifestyle that included regularly consuming smoothies blended with whole foods. Smoothies can be a great way to incorporate several nutritious foods into your diet. From fruits to vegetables, this beverage helps nourish your body with the essential vitamins and nutrients that it needs.

For more delicious smoothie recipes featuring Life Shake, visit: https://go.shaklee.com/naturally/recipes/life-shake-recipes/

To learn more about Shaklee and become an ambassador, visit: www.shaklee.com.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit us.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to be certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

