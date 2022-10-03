InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing System for Shopping Carts (FED-2355)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient system for sanitizing carts at grocery stores and other shopping centers," said an inventor, from Puyallup, Wash., "so I invented the CART WASH. My design could help to reduce the spread of germs from person to person, particularly during the current pandemic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to sanitize shopping carts at grocery stores. In doing so, it offers a time-saving alternative to manually wiping carts. As a result, it ensures that a cart is free of germs and viruses before use and it enhances safety and sanitation. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores and other shopping establishments with carts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2355, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp