Mitsubishi Motors Reports Third Quarter 2022 Sales: Outlander Top-seller, Sales Performance on All Models Limited by Lack of Availability

Outlander CYTD sales up 43.3%

Eclipse Cross marks best-ever September and best Q3 retail-only sales, up 20.5% CYTD

Port and dealership closures due to Hurricane Ian further tighten supply amidst ongoing industry-wide supply constraints

All-new 2023 Outlander PHEV, starting at $39,845 , garners early praise

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported third quarter 2022 sales of 16,782 vehicles, with volume tempered heavily by supply constraints of the most in-demand vehicles and trims. Despite the challenges, Outlander and Eclipse Cross continued to lead year-to-date sales performance for the brand across the quarter – up CYTD 43.3% and 20.5%, respectively. Outlander's 30,481 sales this year represent the second-best year-to-date performance in the nameplate's history, and the strongest performance ever year-to-date when considering retail-only sales.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander continues to lead U.S. sales for the brand, up more than 43% year-to-date, while the all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV is expected in showrooms in November with a starting price of $38,495. (PRNewswire)

Port closures due to Hurricane Ian toward the end of the quarter further hampered the brand's ability to meet sales projections for its most highly sought-after models. To help those who suffered complete losses of vehicles as a result of the storm, MMNA is offering a $500 incentive – valid from October 4 until January 3, 2023 – toward the purchase of any new 2022 or 2023 Mitsubishi vehicle, valid at Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners located in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina1.

Having sold the last of the 2022 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)s in July, MMNA anticipates substantial sales increases for the model as the next-generation flagship 2023 Outlander PHEV enters showrooms in November 2022.

News and Notes

MMNA recently announced pricing and trim specifications for the all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV. Based on the same platform as the award-winning 2022 Outlander and boasting more power, all-electric and overall range than its predecessor, the seven-passenger Outlander PHEV will start at $39,845 when it arrives in showrooms this November 2 .

MMNA placed second in the "2022 Automotive Reputation Report" from Reputation, an annual analysis of customer experience that includes 35,000 automotive OEM brands, dealer groups, and dealerships across the United States , Canada , and Europe . Mitsubishi's second-place rank was the culmination of a steep three-year rise that saw the brand climb from 17th among 19 mass-market automotive brands in 2020.



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Mirage 3,228 4,867 12,763 18,589 Outlander Sport 3,721 4,739 12,317 28,722 Outlander 7,178 10,602 30,481 21,277 Outlander PHEV 6 1,008 1,132 1,647 Eclipse Cross 2,649 2,583 8,361 6,941 TOTALS 16,782 23,799 65,054 77,176

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615- 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

1. Excludes Outlander Sport "S" trim. Customers must provide proof of vehicle damage related to Hurricane Ian from their insurance provider. More details available at Mitsubishi Motors dealers.

2. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license, etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1,345 (Alaska/Hawaii $1,470). Mirage Destination/Handling Charge is $1,045 (Alaska/Hawaii $1,170). Pricing at the time of this news release. Prices are subject to change without notice. Features, packages and additional equipment are based on the latest information available at the time of this release and are subject to change without notice.

Contacts

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Motors North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.