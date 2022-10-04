Cambium Networks Solves Network Complexity, Labor, and Spectrum Scarcity Challenges for Internet Service Providers with 6 GHz Fixed Wireless and Cambium ONE Network

New platform delivers Gigabit converged technology, application optimization, and intelligent automation along with 6 GHz technology to deliver outstanding online user experiences

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the launch of the Cambium ONE Network, a new platform that automates and optimizes a fabric of technologies from a central location, allowing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to more efficiently and economically manage their network operations and deliver consistently excellent online experiences to their business and residential subscribers.

Converged Technology

ISPs are facing myriad challenges, including increasing network complexity, greater subscriber churn and rising competition for talent. To solve those problems, the Cambium ONE Network is an umbrella platform that automatically provisions, manages and monitors different elements of the network from a single pane of glass with cnMaestro™ cloud management. It simplifies operations with a converged network that spans from cloud to edge that optimizes multiple technologies, such as cloud management, fixed wireless (3 GHz (CBRS), 5 GHz, 6 GHz, 28 GHz and 60 GHz), indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access points, switching, Quality of Experience, LiDAR-based coverage analysis, and in the future Cambium Networks Passive Optical Networking (PON) solutions.

Notably, the platform's 6 GHz fixed wireless solution marks a dramatic addition for the industry, as 6 GHz constitutes the most significant spectrum addition since the FCC cleared the way for Wi-Fi in 1989. Opening the 6 GHz frequency band will reduce the problem of spectrum congestion in the 5 GHz band. The ePMP 6 GHz platform can triple throughput capacity when compared with previous generation ePMP equipment in the 5 GHz band.

"Broadband service providers must make efficient use of their talented but scarce staff and resources as networks become more complex, budgets get tighter, and subscriber usage patterns change constantly," said Cambium Networks president and CEO Atul Bhatnagar. "Our innovations deliver high-performance gigabit networks and make the most of the new spectrum. Cambium Networks is making it easier for operators to focus on growing their business profitably and providing excellent end user experiences rather than managing the many individual elements of their networks."

Intelligent Automation

As a direct response to the resources and skills gap, a key feature of the Cambium ONE Network is its ability to automate processes and increase the speed of deployment. Automation reduces the amount of troubleshooting and downtime thanks to diagnostics, root cause analysis and adaptive self-healing.

In addition, the platform's zero-touch provisioning feature automatically and consistently applies business rules across network elements. As a result, ISPs can now save considerable expense, time and effort when it comes to deployment and ongoing management.

Application Optimization

The Cambium ONE Network platform delivers exceptional subscriber Quality of Experience (QoE) by offering improved application performance, congestion management and customizing application capacity based on data consumption in real time. Service providers will now have information on customer application usage and throughput performance to help reduce churn and offer service plans based on customer broadband consumption habits.

The platform debuts at an optimal time for ISPs, who are dealing with many of the same issues faced by both the broader technology market and the economy as a whole. According to Cambium Networks' 2022 Annual Broadband Service Provider survey, operators' optimism is bolstered by the availability of 6 GHz solutions and how automated processes can address the shortage of skilled resources and ultimately improve profitability.

"The Cambium ONE Network platform provides greater ease of use and additional choices for ISP customers at a time when they are facing challenging market conditions," said Scott Imhoff, SVP of product management and planning at Cambium Networks. "Developing and providing 3 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz and 60 GHz solutions with these features is one example of our dedication to helping our service provider customers by giving them maximum choices that provide maximum flexibility to serve their customers."

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places, and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

