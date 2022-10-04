Citadel Credit Union Helps Raise Over $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Citadel Doubled Contribution to $300,000 to Help CHOP Reach Record-Breaking Total at the 20th Annual Parkway Run & Walk

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP's Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care. Citadel, a not-for-profit credit union, has been the presenting sponsor of Parkway since 2019 and has raised a total of $750,000 – and will continue to be the presenting sponsor in 2023.

Over $43,000 of Citadel's contribution this year was from funds raised by Citadel's employee Building Strength Together Team of 170, which more than doubled what the team raised the in 2021.

Held on September 25 along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the event drew nearly 10,000 supporters, including more than 300 teams, who participated in the largest annual fundraiser for the Cancer Center at CHOP, an internationally recognized leader in pediatric cancer treatment and care.

"At Citadel Credit Union, we believe investing in the health and well-being of our children is one of the most important ways we build strength in our community," said Jeff March, President and CEO, Citadel. "I continue to be humbled by the researchers, doctors, and patients at CHOP's Cancer Center for all that they do for children throughout Greater Philadelphia and beyond. The energy at the Parkway event is the embodiment of community support, and Citadel is proud to continue being a part of this event each year."

In addition to the event on the Parkway, Citadel hosted several of CHOP's Cancer Center Ambassadors at its corporate offices in August. To help spread the word, Jeff spoke with the ambassadors about what it's like to go to CHOP from a child's perspective, and why it's critical to raise funds for Parkway and pediatric cancer. During the conversation, the group decided to set a goal of 2 million total raised.

To learn more about Parkway or to donate, visit CitadelBanking.com/CHOP.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 240,000 members. At $5 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union and a certified 2022 Great Place to Work. In addition, Citadel has been named one of the best performing credit unions in the nation by SNL Financial. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com .

Citadel Credit Union donated $300,000 to support CHOP's Cancer Center at the 2022 Parkway Run & Walk in Philadelphia. (PRNewswire)

Employees on the Building Strength Together team for Citadel Credit Union on the Philadelphia Art Museum steps. (PRNewswire)

Citadel Credit Union logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Citadel Federal Credit Union