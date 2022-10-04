COSMO PROF BRINGS TOGETHER TOP ARTISTS & INDUSTRY-LEADING EDUCATORS FOR ITS SECOND COLOR THE WORLD EVENT

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo Prof, the largest distributor of professional salon products, is hosting Color the World for the second time. The retailer is leveling up the experience this year by bringing together the best educators, brands, and innovation. This virtual experience provides stylists with an educational opportunity to grow their knowledge, hone their business skills, and inspire their artistry.

Chris Appleton, world-renowned celebrity hairstylist and Creative Director of Color Wow is headlining this year's virtual event as a live special guest. He shared, "[I am] beyond grateful for the opportunity to work with Cosmo Prof at their Color the World event. Over my career, I've been lucky enough to work with so many incredible clients, and I'm excited to share some of my experiences. I love being able to give back and help teach aspiring stylists how to create the unexpected and push the limits of what's possible!"

Coming off the heels of a successful World of Texture event with over 8,200 tickets sold, Tashara Parker, WFAA reporter and founder of the Bun Ministry Movement, joins Cosmo Prof again, this time as the event's host.

Cosmo Prof's goal is to provide access to quality education stylists need. The professional distributor is accomplishing this by expanding Color the World's curriculum, breaking down language barriers, and providing efficiencies for busy stylists. This year's event features an expanded schedule covering hair color for all hair types, skincare, barbering, and nail education. Professionals have the opportunity to learn from the best educators in the industry through top brands like Schwarzkopf, Alterna, Pravana, Color Wow, Goldwell, Moroccanoil, Wella, Sebastian, STMNT, #Mydentity, Rusk, TIGI, Olaplex, JPMS, Matrix, American Crew, Sexy Hair, Aquage, Joico, Farouk Systems, and more while earning CE hours on select classes.

Cosmo Prof also added Spanish-language classes to provide greater access to quality education for all stylists. Professionals will experience Spanish education from blonding to bonding taught by industry-leading brands like Wella, Paul Mitchell, Olaplex, and Joico.

In addition to learning about the latest techniques, trends, and tools, attendees will have access to premier business education from brands like STMNT, Matrix, Pravana, and Rusk. Stylists will learn how to save time (and money), increase their social presence, and see more clients through innovative products like express color.

Another exciting new feature at Color the World is the head-to-head competition. Traditionally focused on hair styling and color, this year's contestants will compete in the nail and texture hair artist categories as well. They will compete for the chance to win $1500 in prizes.

While there will still be live guests on the main stage and a live competition, Cosmo Prof is hosting Color the World virtually again this year. This gives more stylists the opportunity to watch and learn live, or through on-demand access available for two weeks following the event. To enhance the experience for professionals who want to attend Color the World in person, Cosmo Prof partnered with AMC Theatres to host a watch party in Santa Clara, California, and Roseville, Minnesota. With the purchase of a two-day ticket, stylists local to these areas can sign up to watch the event as a community, network, receive free samples, giveaway opportunities, and more sponsored by #Mydentity, STMNT, Sexy Hair, and Rusk.

"Cosmo Prof is committed to being an ally to all stylists. Our 2022 Color the World summit continues to drive that mission by providing best-in-class education from top artists and sought-after brands," said April Holt, Group Vice President of Stores at Beauty Systems Group.

