Hilb Group Acquires New York-based Abatelli Insurance Agency, Expands Tri-State Personal Lines and Property & Casualty Market Presence

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has partnered with New York-based Abatelli Insurance Agency, further expanding the company's growing presence in the Tri-State area and deepening its expertise in both personal and commercial insurance offerings. The acquisition took effect September 1, 2022.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Based in Whitestone, New York, Abatelli Insurance Agency is a third-generation business that has served the Queens borough, Long Island area, and beyond for more than 100 years. Through a focus on local relationships, high-level customer service, and a passion to protect families for generations, Abatelli Insurance Agency has established extensive property & casualty and personal lines product offerings to meet client needs. Siblings Eileen Black, Phillip Abatelli III, James Abatelli, and their team of insurance professionals will join Hilb Group's Tri-State regional operations.

"We take tremendous pride in cultivating long-term relationships and a passion for excellent service to our clients by understanding their business and providing customized solutions," the Abatelli family shared. "The partnership we have created with the Hilb Group will deliver greater access to national resources for both our agency and our customers, while maintaining and strengthening our support of the local community."

"Abatelli Insurance Agency brings a long-standing history of expertise, a reputation of outstanding service, and extensive local relationships that align well with our growth strategy," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "We are pleased to welcome them to the Hilb Group and look forward to our next steps together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 140 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

