InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Temperature Scanning System (MDA-115)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to scan the temperatures of multiple people entering a facility without the need to come into close contact with a handheld thermometer," said an inventor, from Shoreview, Minn., "so I invented the UMULYANGO. My design increases safety and efficiency and it could help to minimize rapid disease transmission."



The invention provides an automatic system for scanning a person's temperature in a public facility. In doing so, it offers a more efficient way to detect elevated temperatures. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent public health threats. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for public facilities such as airports, places of worship, schools, shopping malls, health facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

