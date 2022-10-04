NEA Welcomes Philip Chopin as Partner

Chopin Joins NEA As the Firm's First European-Based Investing Partner

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) announced today that Philip Chopin, a seasoned technology investor who most recently served as a partner at 83North, has joined the firm as its first European-based partner. Chopin will be focused on consumer, fintech and enterprise software investments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Philip to the team, and excited about the role he will play in expanding NEA's presence in Europe," said Scott Sandell, Managing General Partner, NEA. "The tremendous potential of the region's startup ecosystem has captured NEA's attention for many years, and today it commands more of our capital than ever before. As we deepen our commitment to accelerating innovation in this vibrant, rapidly growing market, we look forward to having Philip represent NEA in Europe."

NEA has invested in European-based technology and healthcare companies throughout its 45-year history, with a significant increase in activity over the last decade—in fact, about one-third of the firm's investments in Europe have been made within the last five years. NEA's current European portfolio includes more than three dozen companies across eleven countries with concentrated activity in the U.K., Germany, France and Switzerland.

"NEA's enduring focus on company building and full lifecycle support from seed to growth stage speaks to the heart of what European startups are looking for in an investor," said Chopin. "The opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs early in their journey to build category-leading companies is what first drew me to venture capital, and I am delighted to bring NEA's powerful platform and team-centered approach to a new generation of European companies."

While at 83North (formerly Greylock IL), Chopin led or co-led investments in Critizr, Hungry Panda, Keelvar, Paddle and SellerX and worked closely with many other companies including Exotec, Podimo and Wandelbots. He was previously Senior Director of International at SSENSE, a global online luxury fashion retailer. Earlier in his career, Chopin worked at the Boston Consulting Group with a primary focus on technology and retail.

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With nearly $24 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 260 portfolio company IPOs and more than 4400 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com.

